Denmark v Finland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Denmark v Finland live stream, Tuesday 12 July, 5pm BST, BBC Two

Denmark will be looking to bounce back from their humbling 4-0 defeat by Germany when they take on Finland in Tuesday's early kick-off.

Before their opening match of Euro 2022, the Danes must have been quietly confident. They may have been due to face the eight-time winners of this tournament, but the consensus was that Germany had been overtaken by several European rivals since their last triumph on the continental stage in 2013.

After all, the Nationalelf had been knocked out of the last two tournaments, Euro 2017 and the 2019 World Cup, at the quarter-final stage. Denmark, by contrast, were by the runners-up at the 12th edition of the European Women's Championship five years ago. Germany were the favourites to win at the Brentford Community Stadium, but there was belief within the Danish camp that they could cause a minor upset.

As it was, Germany produced a superb showing to win 4-0 and leave Denmark rooted to the bottom of Group C. It is still early days and a victory on Tuesday could potentially see them draw level on points with either Spain or Germany, but Lars Sondergaard's side are now under pressure to respond.

Finland shocked Spain by taking the lead through Linda Sallstrom after just 49 seconds of their match on Friday. La Roja fought back, though, and by half-time the pre-tournament favourites were 2-1 up. Second-half goals from Lucia Garcia and Mariona Caldentey sealed the deal, leaving Finland to contemplate a hefty defeat on matchday one.

Anna Signeul's charges were always going to struggle to get out of Group B, which contains the dark horses from Euro 2017, the all-time record champions, and the favourites to lift the trophy this summer. Denmark's poor display last time out means Finland cannot be written off here, but the best they can realistically hope for is a draw.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST on Tuesday 12 July. The game is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

