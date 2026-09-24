How to watch Norway vs Denmark for FREE: Live stream information, TV details and preview for Nations League clash
Two Scandinavian rivals face off in the Nations League today and here's how you can tune in
Watch Norway vs Denmark in an exciting Nations League clash today for free, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide to live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Thursday 24 September 2026
• Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
• Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
• FREE stream: L'Equipe Live Foot (France)
• TV broadcasters: Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports 1 (USA), beIN Sport Connect (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN
Norway return to international action for the first time since their World Cup quarter-final elimination against England just a few months ago.
For Denmark, there was no World Cup dream as they were forced to watch from home, but it's back to it with a bang against fellow Scandi rivals Denmark on Thursday.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Norway vs Denmark online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Norway vs Denmark for free
You can watch Norway vs Denmark for free in France with L'Equipe Live Foot.
Fox One's current three-day free trial offer is also available for those in the US to access the game for free.
Watch Norway vs Denmark from anywhere
Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
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📺 Stream Norway vs Denmark
How to watch Norway vs Denmark on TV in the UK
Prime Video will show Norway vs Denmark in the UK on a pay-per-view basis.
It will set you back £2.49 for access with no Amazon account required.
Visiting the UK? Use NordVPN and unblock your coverage of Norway vs Denmark.
How to watch Norway vs Denmark in the US
Norway vs Denmark will be available on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One in the US
Fox One carries the FS1 channel but our favourite way to access the channel is through a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Sling.
How to watch Norway vs Denmark in Australia
Norway vs Denmark is available to watch in Australia if you're a beIN Sports subscriber.
Monthly subscriptions are currently priced at AU$16.99 / month.
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Norway vs Denmark: Preview
Norway begin life in the UEFA Nations League’s top tier on Thursday night when they welcome Denmark to Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.
The Group A4 meeting is Norway’s first competitive fixture since their impressive run to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, where they defeated Ivory Coast and Brazil before narrowly losing 2-1 to England.
Ståle Solbakken’s side have now been promoted to League A for the first time, having secured promotion from League B in the previous edition. They face a challenging group alongside defending champions Portugal and Wales, making home advantage particularly important during an international window that will see Norway play four Nations League matches. There is certainly no shortage of attacking firepower available to Solbakken.
Erling Haaland heads the list, with the Manchester City striker entering the campaign having already scored 62 goals in 55 international appearances. Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard will provide creativity from midfield, while RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa is another threat for Denmark to contend with.
Norway’s squad also includes Fulham midfielder Sander Berge, Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson and Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup, while Crystal Palace forward Jørgen Strand Larsen provides another option in attack.
For Denmark, Thursday’s match represents an opportunity to respond after a disappointing 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign saw them miss out on the tournament.
Brian Riemer’s team have remained in League A throughout the last three editions of the Nations League and reached the quarter-finals in the 2024/25 campaign. Their most recent matches came in June, when they drew 0-0 with DR Congo before beating Ukraine 2-1.
Riemer has also brought several less experienced players into his latest squad, including Mads Bidstrup and Thomas Jørgensen.
The visitors will need to find a way to contain Norway’s formidable attack, but history provides some encouragement. Denmark have dominated the fixture historically, winning 55 of the 91 meetings between the nations, compared with 21 Norwegian victories and 15 draws. Denmark also won the most recent meeting 3-1 in June 2024.
Squads
Norway
Goalkeepers: Ørjan Håskjold Nyland (RB Leipzig), Egil Selvik (Stade Brestois), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV)
Defenders: Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Odin Bjørtuft (Bodø/Glimt), Torbjørn Heggem (Bologna), Sondre Langås (Derby County), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Olympiacos), Fredrik Sjøvold (Bodø/Glimt), Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), David Møller Wolfe (Hamburger SV), Leo Østigård (Genoa)
Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard (Anderlecht), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt), Sander Berge (Fulham), Ole Didrik Blomberg (Bodø/Glimt), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)
Attackers: Erik Botheim (Viking), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace)
Denmark
Goalkeepers: Mads Hermansen (West Ham), Filip Jorgensen (Strasbourg), Andreas Jungdal (Westerlo)
Defenders: Andreas Christensen (FC Barcelona), Joachim Andersen (Fulham), Oliver Provstgaard (Lazio), Victor Nelsson (FC Nordsjælland), Rasmus Nissen Kristensen (FC Midtjylland), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Joakim Mæhle (Wolfsburg), Victor Bak (FC Midtjylland)
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille), Victor Froholdt (Porto), Mads Bidstrup (Lyon), Morten Hjulmand (Atlético Madrid), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Thomas Jørgensen (Toulouse), Albert Grønbæk (Hamburger SV)
Forwards: Gustav Isaksen (Lazio), Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United), Adam Daghim (Hoffenheim), Rasmus Højlund (Napoli), Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht), Kasper Høgh (Celtic)
FourFourTwo's prediction
Norway 3-1 Denmark
Norway are a new force to be reckoned with after their performance at the World Cup and we are predicting a home win in Oslo.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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