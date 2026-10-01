How to watch Denmark vs Portugal for FREE: Live stream Nations League game with Cristiano Ronaldo absent

Watch Denmark vs Portugal for free from anywhere as the Nations League holders continue their campaign without Cristiano Ronaldo. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Danes are looking to claim back-to-back victories after beating Wales 2-0 on Sunday, with this their second of two home games in this international window.

Portugal remain in Scandinavia after edging out Norway 2-1 in an entertaining contest four days ago, but the big talking point is Ronaldo's exit from the camp after he was snubbed by manager Jorge Jesus in Oslo.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Denmark vs Portugal online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Can I watch Denmark vs Portugal for free? Yes, Denmark vs Portugal is free to watch in Ireland on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media Two, with English commentary available. Free-to-air Portuguese broadcaster RTP will also be showing the Nations League clash, while you can also access a free stream in Brazil via Globoplay. Abroad for Denmark vs Portugal? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Denmark vs Portugal from anywhere

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📺 Stream Denmark vs Portugal

Watch Denmark vs Portugal in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Denmark vs Portugal on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Denmark vs Portugal on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Denmark vs Portugal for just £2.49 on a pay-per-view basis. You don't even need an Amazon account to access the Nations League match.

Watch Denmark vs Portugal in the US

Fubo TV is an official broadcast partner of the Nations League and has live coverage of Denmark vs Portugal. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Watch Denmark vs Portugal on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Denmark vs Portugal in Australia

In Australia, Denmark vs Portugal is live on beIN SPORTS.

The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 1 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Tuesday.

Watch Denmark vs Portugal on beIN SPORTS Watch Denmark vs Portugal live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial included in both plans.

Denmark vs Portugal: Nations League preview

Denmark will hope history repeats itself against Portugal, having beaten the Nations League holders 1-0 in Copenhagen in the previous edition of this competition.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund scored the winning goal that day in March 2025 and marked the moment by unleashing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuu' celebration in front of the Portuguese legend, which he would surely have been thrilled about.

After taking three points from their first two matches, Denmark would go level with their opponents if they triumph tonight but they will have to do it without Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, who suffered a hamstring injury against Wales. Mohamed Daramy looks set to replace him after impressing as a substitute on Sunday.

Ronaldo did not get the same opportunity against Norway, as Portugal manager Jorge Jesus decided not to bring the 41-year-old off the bench - a bold decision in just his second game in charge. Jesus denied rumours of a rift but the Al-Nassr star left the team's camp on Wednesday, saying he would explain the reasons 'in time'.

The good news for Portugal is that they have plenty of quality to call on, with strikers Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix both scoring in Oslo - after the latter had also bagged the winner three days earlier against Wales.

Bruno Fernandes could also return to the XI after missing the victory over Norway through injury, with Joao Palhinha or Joao Neves most likely to drop out.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Denmark 1-2 Portugal

It's another tough away trip for the Nations League holders, but we're predicting the same result that they managed in Norway.