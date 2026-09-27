How to watch Denmark vs Wales for FREE: Live Stream, TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

Watch Denmark vs Wales for FREE today as the Nations League continues.

FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can watch Denmark vs Wales online from anywhere in the world.

Denmark gave Norway a good game in Oslo but ultimately fell just short, losing 3-2. This match against Wales though could be the perfect tonic with no defeat to the Dragons since 2008.

For Wales, another difficult away trip is on the cards. If they are to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League though they might need to get something in Copenhagen.

Here are all the details you need on live streams to watch Denmark vs Wales online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Denmark vs Wales for FREE in the UK

Denmark vs Wales will be broadcast for free on BBC One in the UK. Meanwhile, S4C has Welsh-language coverage.

It will also be available to stream at no cost on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Denmark vs Wales FREE on BBC iPlayer All you need to do is sign up for a free BBC account, input your postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and confirm you have a valid TV license to gain full coverage of the game in Copenhagen.

‼️ Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Denmark vs Wales from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country for Denmark vs Wales, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand. A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch Denmark vs Wales in the US for FREE

Denmark vs Wales will be broadcast on Fubo in the US with free coverage available on Fubo Sports Network which is carried by Tubi.

Watch Denmark vs Wales FREE on Tubi in the US The free-to-air Fubo Sports Network are carrying coverage of this Nations League fixture and you can access the stream for free on Tubi. All you need to do is create a Tubi account and you'll be able to stream Denmark vs Wales from anywhere.

How to watch Denmark vs Wales in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Denmark vs Wales on beIN Sports 1 in Australia, which is available via the beIN Sports Connect streaming service.

Watch Denmark vs Wales on beIN Sports Nations League football is shown on beIN Sports Connect in Australia, with beIN Sports 1 the channel you will require for Denmark vs Wales. Prices start at AU$16.99/month after a 7-day free trial for new users.

Denmark vs Wales: Preview

Denmark's Nations League campaign may not have got off to the perfect start, but there were plenty of promising signs in a 3-2 defeat to World Cup quarter-finalists Norway.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hojlund both got on the scoresheet for the Danes, but a late Erling Haaland goal meant they wouldn't pick up any points from their trip to Oslo.

Back at home, they will be keen to make the most of a "supposedly" easier fixture against the Welsh. The last three meetings between these sides have seen Denmark run out 4-0, 2-1 and 2-0 winners, and a repeat today wouldn't be a surprise.

Expect Hojlund to lead the line, while young Thomas Jorgensen of Toulouse may get a chance in the starting XI after making his debut from the bench on Thursday evening.

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For Wales, their defeat in Portugal could have been so much more had Lewis Koumas taken their big chance in the second half. Nevertheless, it was a promising display from Craig Bellamy's side and one that they can take encouragement from heading into today's game.

Admittedly, Bellamy will still be without plenty of his usual first-choice XI, with Harry Wilson, Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor and Karl Darlow all still out injured. In their absence, Danny Ward will continue in goal while Ben Davies and Ben Cabango will likely fill in at centre-half again. Expect David Brooks to be Wilson's replacement.

But the former Liverpool winger would surely have been eyeing up this trip to Denmark as the potential chance to pick up points from their opening two games, so expect the Welsh to be more on the front foot.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Denmark 3-1 Wales

FourFourTwo thinks Denmark will have too much for a Welsh side who haven't beaten them since 2008.