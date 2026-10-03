How to watch Brentwood Town vs Dagenham & Redbridge: live stream FA Cup 3rd round qualifying match for free

Watch Brentwood Town of the Isthmian Premier take on KSI's Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Cup.

Brentwood Town vs Dagenham & Redbridge: key information Kick-Off: Saturday, 3 October — 12:30pm BST

Saturday, 3 October — 12:30pm BST Free Stream: BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer (UK)

(UK) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Brentwood may be struggling in the Isthmian Premier Division, but the FA Cup has treated them nicely so far, with wins over Concord Rangers and Aveley seeing them reach this stage. But now they face arguably the toughest test available at this stage, with a game against second-placed National League South side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Daggers' start to the season was inch-perfect heading into the end of August, but since that bank holiday weekend, they have stuttered in the league and only just overcame Waltham Abbey in the previous round of the cup, needing a replay to do so. Still, their main aim for this season will be a return to the National League, but taking a step closer to the first round proper of the FA Cup would be no mean feat either.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentwood Town vs Dagenham & Redbridge online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Brentwood Town vs Dagenham & Redbridge for free in the UK

In the UK, Brentwood Town vs Dagenham & Redbridge will be available on the BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

Those away from the UK can access their free stream of this FA Cup fixture with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Brentwood vs Daggers on BBC iPlayer Fans in the UK can watch Brentwood Town vs Dagenham & Redbridge on BBC iPlayer. All you need is a TV Licence and an account with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB)

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FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentwood Town 1-1 Dagenham & Redbridge

Brentwood will make it difficult for Andy Carroll's side and will earn a replay with a solid 1-1 draw.