How to watch Czechia vs Croatia for FREE: Live stream details, broadcast information and match preview

Watch Czechia vs Croatia as both team's face-off in this UEFA Nations League contest.

Want to watch the game for FREE? FourFourTwo has all the details on how to do so below...

Croatia and the Czech Republic meet in Prague after contrasting World Cup campaigns.

Croatia reached the knockout stages before losing to Portugal, whilst Czechia exited in the group stages.

Their two most recent meetings saw a 5-1 Croatia win and a 0-0 draw in 2025, adding intrigue to Saturday’s Nations League tie.

Want to watch the Czechia vs Croatia game for FREE? Read on to learn how...

Can I watch Czechia vs Croatia for FREE?

Czechia vs Croatia will be shown live and for free on CT Sport in the Czech Republic and on Nova TV in Croatia.

You can also watch the game for free in the US on Fubo Sports Network which is available on the free Tubi streaming platform.

A VPN will help you unlock your stream if you're away from home today.

Watch Czechia vs Croatia from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Czechia vs Croatia in the UK?

Croatia vs Belgium will be televised live in the UK on Prime Video Sport via PPV.

Stream Czechia vs Croatia on Amazon Prime Video You can watch Czechia vs Croatia on Amazon Prime Video for just £2.79 with pay-per-view your only options for this Nations League clash.

Watch Czechia vs Croatia for in the US

Czechia vs Croatia is available in the US for free on Fubo Sports Network as well as with a standard Fubo plan.

Stream Czechia vs Croatia for free on Fubo Sports Network. This is available on the FSN website or via the free Tubi streaming platform. Alternatively, a Fubo Pro subscription is available for $88.99/month, which gets you access to this game as well as a host of other Nations League games.

How to watch Czechia vs Croatia in Australia

In Australia, you will need beIN Sports to stream Czechia vs Croatia.

beIN Sports are showing Czechia vs Croatia in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month. You can also get a 7-day free trial if you're a brand new customer.

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Czechia vs Croatia: Preview

Czechia begin their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Croatia on Saturday, with both sides bidding for success in the highly competitive Group A3. The group also contains England and Spain, meaning points will be particularly valuable from the opening round of fixtures.

The hosts will be looking to put their recent meetings with Croatia behind them. The two nations met in World Cup qualifying in 2025, with Croatia running out 5-1 winners in Osijek in June. Czechia had taken the lead through Tomáš Souček, but Croatia responded with five unanswered goals, including two from Andrej Kramarić.

That result followed a goalless draw between the sides in Prague earlier in the qualifying campaign, meaning the recent head-to-head record has produced contrasting encounters.

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Croatia know a thing or two about the Nations League, having previously reached the 2023 final, losing to Spain on penalties, while their place in League A once again puts them among Europe's leading sides.

For Czechia, the challenge is particularly demanding. They face England just three days after Croatia before travelling to Spain, giving them three tricky opponents in the opening stages of the competition. Croatia's schedule is similarly relentless, with Spain following on Tuesday before England's visit in October.

Squads

Czechia

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek (Newcastle United), Antonin Kinsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, Robin Hranac (both Hoffenheim), Stepan Chaloupek, David Jurasek, Tomas Vlcek, David Zima (all Slavia Praha), Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton), Matej Rynes (Sparta Praha), Michal Sacak (Gornik Zabrze).

Midfielders: Lukas Ambros (Anderlecht), Pavel Bucha (FC Cincinnati), Denis Visinsky, Lukas Cerv (both Plzen), Adam Karabec, Roman Macek (both Sparta Praha), Alex Kral (FC Copenhagen), Ondrej Lingr (Korona Kielce), Lukas Provod, Michal Sadíilek (both Slavia Praha), Matej Radosta (Teplice)

Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim), Tomas Chory (Slavia Praha), Pavel Sulc (Lyon).

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Barcelona), Dominik Kotarski (Dinamo), Ivor Pandur (Rangers)

Defenders: Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Josip Šutalo (Lazio), Josip Stanišić (Bayern), Martin Erlić (Midtjylland), Luka Vušković (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ivan Smolčić (Como)

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Milan), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Martin Baturina (Como), Luka Sučić (Real Sociedad), Petar Sučić (Inter), Josip Mišić (Dinamo)

Forwards: Ivan Perišić (PSV), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pašalić (Orlando City), Petar Musa (Dallas), Igor Matanović (Freiburg), Franjo Ivanović (Lens), Dion Drena Beljo (Dinamo)

Prediction

Czechia 1-3 Croatia

FourFourTwo predicts a win for Slaven Bilic's men in Prague.