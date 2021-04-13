England Women vs Canada Women, live! International friendly – all the action

Missing Bronze would add to England's defensive woes: both captain Steph Houghton and Manchester City team-mate Demi Stokes are also missing.

However, the Lionesses still began the game against France on Friday with a back-four of regular internationals: Arsenal's Leah Williamson and Chelsea's Mille Bright at centre-back, Lyon's Alex Greenwood at left-back, and Houston Dash's Rachel daly on the right.