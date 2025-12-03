ITV applauded for fast response to Laura Woods incident live on air as broadcaster issues apology

Laura Woods fainted live on air during ITV’s coverage of the Lionesses’ victory over Ghana, with pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante catching her as she fell.

The 38-year-old presenter was leading coverage of England’s final match of 2025, and the last of the ‘Homecoming Series’ which has seen Sarina Wiegman’s side also face Brazil, Australia and China in a series of friendlies.

Ahead of kick off, Woods collapsed during ITV4's coverage, prompting an immediate and well-coordinated response from colleagues and the production team.

What happened to Laura Woods?

Ian Wright has been praised for his quick response in catching the presenter, alongside Anita Asante (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just moments before kick-off on ITV4, Woods suddenly collapsed while speaking with pundits Wright and Asante. Wright, who had been responding to one of her questions, stopped mid-sentence as both he and Asante instinctively moved to break her fall.

ITV’s reaction was fast and controlled. Within seconds, the live shot cut away from the trio pitchside and instead moved to an angle of the pitch from above. Microphone audio was also dropped.

Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages 🤍December 2, 2025

ITV then went to a commercial break.

When coverage resumed, Katie Shanahan stepped in for Woods and advised viewers that she had been “taken ill.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Woods was then helped on site by medics, and it was confirmed that it was not serious to avoid unnecessary viewer speculation.

At half-time, Shanahan added: "As you may all be aware, Laura Woods fell ill at the start of the programme. We want to reassure you that she's doing okay. We all send her our love."

It was a great example of managing these difficult on-air situations, with all parties involved acting quickly to avoid distress to Woods and viewers.

What has Laura Woods said about fainting live on air?

Woods' fiancee, reality TV star Adam Collard, issued an update on social media to fans: "Laura is all OK and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages.”

Woods later reassured viewers in a message posted on Instagram: “Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I'm ok, the won­derful paramedics at Saints have said it's probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration.

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on tv, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wright & Neets for catching me and sorry again.”