Trending

FIFA 22: Every skill move in the game this year

By

Now you've got FIFA 22, it's time to master every skill move in the game...

FIFA 22
(Image credit: EA Sports)
Jump to:

How are you getting on with FIFA 22? Struggling to skin your defender? Well if so, we've got all the skill moves that you'll need in the game. 

Skill moves might seem a little excessive but adding a bit of flair to your play can give you the edge over your opponents - as well as being great fun. Skill moves in FIFA are ranked by how hard they are too, with some players capable of the flashy, while others can only complete basic moves. 

FIFA 22 Orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

Make sure to check your players' stats to see what moves they can pull off. 

PlayStation

1* skill moves

One-star skill moves
BridgeTap R1 x2
Directional NutmegHold L1 + R1 + RS direction
Standing Ball JuggleL2 + Tap R1
Open Up Fake Shot Left/RightHold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right
Flick UpHold L1 + Tap R3

2* skill moves

Two-star skill moves
Feint Forward and TurnFlick RS down x2
Body Feint Right/LeftFlick RS right/left
Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS front to right/left
Reverse Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS right/left to front
Ball Roll Right/LeftHold RS right/left
Drag BackL1 + R1 + LS flick down

3* skill moves

Three-star skill moves
Heel FlickRS flick up then down
Roulette RightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Roulette LeftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Fake Left & Go RightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right
Fake Right & Go LeftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Heel Chop Right/LeftHold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left

4* skill moves

Four-star skill moves
Ball Hop (while standing)Hold L1 + press R3
Heel To Heel FlickRS flick up then down
Simple RainbowRS flick down then up twice
Spin Right
Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Spin Left
Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)RS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Cut RightRS hold left + LS hold right
Ball Roll Cut LeftRS hold right + LS hold left
Fake Pass (while standing)Hold R2 + Square then X
Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)
Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left
Quick Ball RollsRS hold down
Drag To Heel
Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left
Lane Change Right/LeftHold L1 + RS hold right/left
Three Touch Roulette Right/Left
Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left
Drag Back Spin Right/LeftRS flick down then flick right/left

5* skill moves

Five-skill moves
Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Reverse Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Advanced RainbowRS flick down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus PocusRoll RS from bottom to left, then back to right
Triple Elastico
Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)RS hold right/left then flick up
Heel Flick TurnHold R1 + RS flick up then down
Sombrero Flick (while standing)RS flick up, up, down
Turn and Spin Right/LeftRS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)RS hold right/left then flick left/right
Ball Roll Fake TurnHold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right
Elastico Chop RightHold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right
Elastico Chop LeftHold R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left
Spin Flick Right/LeftHold R1 + RS flick up then right/left
Flick OverHold L1 + RS hold up
Tornado Spin Right/LeftHold L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left
Rabona Fake (while jogging)Hold L2 + Square then X + LS down

Five-star juggling skills
Laces Flick UpL2 + Hold R1
Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/LeftHold LS down/right/left
Around The WorldRS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
In Air ElasticoRS flick right then left
Reverse In Air ElasticoRS flick left then right
Flick Up For VolleyHold LS up
Chest FlickHold L2 + R3 x2
T. Around The WorldRS 360° clockwise then RS flick up

Xbox

1* skill moves

One-star skill moves
BridgeTap RB x2
Directional NutmegTap LB + RB + RS direction
Standing Ball JuggleHold LT + Tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot Left/RightHold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right
Flick UpHold LB + Tap R3

2* skill moves

Two-star skill moves
Feint Forward and TurnFlick RS down x2
Body Feint Right/LeftFlick RS right/left
Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS front to right/left
Reverse Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS right/left to front
Ball Roll Right/LeftHold RS right/left
Drag BackLB + RB + LS flick down

3* skill moves

Three-star skill moves
Heel FlickRS flick up then down
Roulette RightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Roulette LeftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Fake Left & Go RightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right
Fake Right & Go LeftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Heel Chop Right/LeftHold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left

4* skill moves

Four-star skill moves
Ball Hop (while standing)Hold LB + press R3
Heel To Heel FlickRS flick up then down
Simple RainbowRS flick down then up twice
Spin Right
Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Spin Left
Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)RS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Cut RightRS hold left + LS hold right
Ball Roll Cut LeftRS hold right + LS hold left
Fake Pass (while standing)Hold RT + X then A
Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)
Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left
Quick Ball RollsRS hold down
Drag To Heel
Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left
Lane Change Right/LeftHold LB + RS hold right/left
Three Touch Roulette Right/Left
Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left
Drag Back Spin Right/LeftRS flick down then flick right/left

5* skill moves

Five-star skill moves
Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Reverse Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Advanced RainbowRS flick down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus Pocus
Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right
Triple Elastico
Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)RS hold right/left then flick up
Heel Flick TurnHold RB + RS flick up then down
Sombrero Flick (while standing)RS flick up, up, down
Turn and Spin Right/LeftRS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)RS hold right/left then flick left/right
Ball Roll Fake TurnHold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right
Elastico Chop Right
Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right
Elastico Chop Left
Hold RB + roll RS along bottom right to left
Spin Flick Right/LeftHold RB + RS flick up then right/left
Flick OverHold LB + RS hold up
Tornado Spin Right/LeftHold LB + RS flick up then flick right/left
Rabona Fake (while jogging)Hold LT + X then A + LS down

5* skill moves

Five-star juggling skills
Laces Flick UpLT + Hold RB
Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/LeftHold LS down/right/left
Around The WorldRS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
In Air ElasticoRS flick right then left
Reverse In Air ElasticoRS flick left then right
Flick Up For VolleyHold LS up
Chest FlickHold LT + R3 x2
T. Around The WorldRS 360° clockwise then RS flick up