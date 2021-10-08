FIFA 22: Every skill move in the game this year
By Mark White
Now you've got FIFA 22, it's time to master every skill move in the game...
How are you getting on with FIFA 22? Struggling to skin your defender? Well if so, we've got all the skill moves that you'll need in the game.
Skill moves might seem a little excessive but adding a bit of flair to your play can give you the edge over your opponents - as well as being great fun. Skill moves in FIFA are ranked by how hard they are too, with some players capable of the flashy, while others can only complete basic moves.
Make sure to check your players' stats to see what moves they can pull off.
PlayStation
1* skill moves
|Bridge
|Tap R1 x2
|Directional Nutmeg
|Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction
|Standing Ball Juggle
|L2 + Tap R1
|Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right
|Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right
|Flick Up
|Hold L1 + Tap R3
2* skill moves
|Feint Forward and Turn
|Flick RS down x2
|Body Feint Right/Left
|Flick RS right/left
|Stepover Right/Left
|Roll RS front to right/left
|Reverse Stepover Right/Left
|Roll RS right/left to front
|Ball Roll Right/Left
|Hold RS right/left
|Drag Back
|L1 + R1 + LS flick down
3* skill moves
|Heel Flick
|RS flick up then down
|Roulette Right
|Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
|Roulette Left
|Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
|Fake Left & Go Right
|Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
|Fake Right & Go Left
|Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Heel Chop Right/Left
|Hold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left
4* skill moves
|Ball Hop (while standing)
|Hold L1 + press R3
|Heel To Heel Flick
|RS flick up then down
|Simple Rainbow
|RS flick down then up twice
|Spin Right
Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
|Spin Left
Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
|Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)
|RS flick up then right/left
|Ball Roll Cut Right
|RS hold left + LS hold right
|Ball Roll Cut Left
|RS hold right + LS hold left
|Fake Pass (while standing)
|Hold R2 + Square then X
Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)
Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left
|Quick Ball Rolls
|RS hold down
|Drag To Heel
Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left
|Lane Change Right/Left
|Hold L1 + RS hold right/left
|Three Touch Roulette Right/Left
Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left
|Drag Back Spin Right/Left
|RS flick down then flick right/left
5* skill moves
|Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Reverse Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
|Advanced Rainbow
|RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
|Hocus Pocus
|Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right
|Triple Elastico
Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
|Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)
|RS hold right/left then flick up
|Heel Flick Turn
|Hold R1 + RS flick up then down
|Sombrero Flick (while standing)
|RS flick up, up, down
|Turn and Spin Right/Left
|RS flick up then right/left
|Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)
|RS hold right/left then flick left/right
|Ball Roll Fake Turn
|Hold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right
|Elastico Chop Right
|Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right
|Elastico Chop Left
|Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left
|Spin Flick Right/Left
|Hold R1 + RS flick up then right/left
|Flick Over
|Hold L1 + RS hold up
|Tornado Spin Right/Left
|Hold L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left
|Rabona Fake (while jogging)
|Hold L2 + Square then X + LS down
|Laces Flick Up
|L2 + Hold R1
|Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/Left
|Hold LS down/right/left
|Around The World
|RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
|In Air Elastico
|RS flick right then left
|Reverse In Air Elastico
|RS flick left then right
|Flick Up For Volley
|Hold LS up
|Chest Flick
|Hold L2 + R3 x2
|T. Around The World
|RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up
Xbox
1* skill moves
|Bridge
|Tap RB x2
|Directional Nutmeg
|Tap LB + RB + RS direction
|Standing Ball Juggle
|Hold LT + Tap RB
|Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right
|Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right
|Flick Up
|Hold LB + Tap R3
2* skill moves
|Feint Forward and Turn
|Flick RS down x2
|Body Feint Right/Left
|Flick RS right/left
|Stepover Right/Left
|Roll RS front to right/left
|Reverse Stepover Right/Left
|Roll RS right/left to front
|Ball Roll Right/Left
|Hold RS right/left
|Drag Back
|LB + RB + LS flick down
3* skill moves
|Heel Flick
|RS flick up then down
|Roulette Right
|Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
|Roulette Left
|Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
|Fake Left & Go Right
|Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
|Fake Right & Go Left
|Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Heel Chop Right/Left
|Hold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left
4* skill moves
|Ball Hop (while standing)
|Hold LB + press R3
|Heel To Heel Flick
|RS flick up then down
|Simple Rainbow
|RS flick down then up twice
|Spin Right
Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
|Spin Left
Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
|Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)
|RS flick up then right/left
|Ball Roll Cut Right
|RS hold left + LS hold right
|Ball Roll Cut Left
|RS hold right + LS hold left
|Fake Pass (while standing)
|Hold RT + X then A
Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)
Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left
|Quick Ball Rolls
|RS hold down
|Drag To Heel
Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left
|Lane Change Right/Left
|Hold LB + RS hold right/left
|Three Touch Roulette Right/Left
Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left
|Drag Back Spin Right/Left
|RS flick down then flick right/left
5* skill moves
|Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Reverse Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
|Advanced Rainbow
|RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
|Hocus Pocus
Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right
|Triple Elastico
Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
|Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)
|RS hold right/left then flick up
|Heel Flick Turn
|Hold RB + RS flick up then down
|Sombrero Flick (while standing)
|RS flick up, up, down
|Turn and Spin Right/Left
|RS flick up then right/left
|Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)
|RS hold right/left then flick left/right
|Ball Roll Fake Turn
|Hold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right
|Elastico Chop Right
Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right
|Elastico Chop Left
Hold RB + roll RS along bottom right to left
|Spin Flick Right/Left
|Hold RB + RS flick up then right/left
|Flick Over
|Hold LB + RS hold up
|Tornado Spin Right/Left
|Hold LB + RS flick up then flick right/left
|Rabona Fake (while jogging)
|Hold LT + X then A + LS down
|Laces Flick Up
|LT + Hold RB
|Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/Left
|Hold LS down/right/left
|Around The World
|RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
|In Air Elastico
|RS flick right then left
|Reverse In Air Elastico
|RS flick left then right
|Flick Up For Volley
|Hold LS up
|Chest Flick
|Hold LT + R3 x2
|T. Around The World
|RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up
