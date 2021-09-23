FIFA 22: The top dribblers in this year's game are revealed

EA Sports have announced the top dribblers on FIFA 22, out on October 1.

It's a one-two-three for PSG, who have their star-studded front three in gold, silver and bronze positions. Lionel Messi is no.1 on the list, followed by Neymar at no.2 and Kylian Mbappe in third.

FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

Bernardo Silva is the highest-rated Premier League dribbler on the game, while Jadon Sancho is the highest-rated English player.

FIFA 22's top dribblers

Messi – 95 (PSG)

Neymar Jr – 94 (PSG)

Mbappé – 92 (PSG)

Silva – 91 (Manchester City)

Sancho – 91 (Manchester United)

Verratti – 91 (PSG)

Mahrez – 90 (Manchester City)

Salah – 90 (Liverpool)

Thiago – 90 (Liverpool)

FIFA 22 New FUT icon cards revealed ahead of the new game

FIFA 22 What is Career Mode’s Create A Club feature?

FIFA 22 Four new skill moves set to be added to the game