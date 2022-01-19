Quiz! Can you name every city to host a World Cup or Champions League final?

You have six minutes to guess 36 cities.

Really, it doesn't matter where a tournament is held.

It feels as if the atmosphere that's generated from a World Cup or a big Champions League event is fairly universal. That excitement doesn't differ depending on location.

But often, location can shape the way you see a tournament – whether that's through the images of Chelsea and Manchester City fans enjoying the sunshine last year ahead of a European showpiece or the sound of vuvuzelas.

Today, we're looking for cities – can you tell us the ones to have held the biggest match in football, for club or country?

