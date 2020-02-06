Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?

Fifteen minutes are on the clock and there are 91 grounds to get - there are two clubs currently ground-sharing in the Football League.

2,520,495 - that's how many people you can fit in every stadium in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two, all at once. Think of the traffic.

Home is where the heart is for all of us. All we have to do is utter the words "home ground" and you conjure the image of your own stadium.

Some are goliath glass structures with gormet burgers and NFL hosting capabilities. Others are small shacks with wooden seats just out of town.

That's the beauty of football - it's home to everyone - but now we want you to list out as many home stadiums of the 92 clubs in the Premier League and Football League.

Some things to note: we will accept either the current sponsorship or the name of the stadium prior to sponsorship. We won't accept former sponsors (so not "JJB" or "Reebok"). We also don't accept nicknames of stadiums.

