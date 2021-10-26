Quiz! Can you name every club in the first-ever English football league season?

10 minutes on the clock, 12 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! How many of the 29 African players with at least 25 Premier League goals can you name?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

Football, contrary to popular belief, did not begin in 1992.

In fact, some believe that it began in Ancient China. There are references to the sport that we now know as the beautiful game, of players kicking a ball-like thing into net-like objects.

Still, it's a very English game. Officially at least, association football was born in England, with the FA, before it went all around the world in the 20th century.

The first-ever English league season had just 12 teams in, too - not the 92 we're used to these days. But who were they?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?

Quiz! Can you name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2019?

Quiz! Can you name every men's national football team in the world?