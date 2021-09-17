Trending

Golden Boot: Who are the Premier League top scorers 2021/22?

The race for the Golden Boot is on - and the usual suspects are all in the hunt

Michail Antonio
In the last six Premier League seasons, five different players have either won or shared the Golden Boot, and all five are in the running to be one of the Premier League top scorers in 2021/22.

Harry Kane is defending his crown, having scored 23 goals last season, but other strikers will hope they can run the Tottenham Hotspur man close this time around.

Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mané have all finished top of the pile in recent years, while Jamie Vardy beat them all to top spot in 2019/20, but there are also some new arrivals in the Premier League in 2021/22 who will fancy their chances. 

Romelu Lukaku became the most expensive striker in Premier League history when he rejoined Chelsea from Inter Milan, and the Belgian is one of those who entered this season with Golden Boot in his sights, but the competition is fierce.

GoalsPlayerClub
4Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
4Michail AntonioWest Ham
3Demarai GrayEverton
3Dominic Calvert-LewinEverton
3Mason Greenwood
Manchester United
3Mohamed SalahLiverpool
3Romelu LukakuChelsea
2Callum WilsonNewcastle
2Conor GallagherCrystal Palace
2Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
2Danny IngsAston Villa
2Diogo JotaLiverpool
2Ferran TorresManchester City
2Jamie VardyLeicester
2Neal MaupayBrighton
2Odsonne EdouardCrystal Palace
2Pablo FornalsWest Ham
2Sadio ManeLiverpool
2Said BenrahmaWest Ham
2Son Heung-MinTottenham

