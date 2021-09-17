Golden Boot: Who are the Premier League top scorers 2021/22?

In the last six Premier League seasons, five different players have either won or shared the Golden Boot, and all five are in the running to be one of the Premier League top scorers in 2021/22.

Harry Kane is defending his crown, having scored 23 goals last season, but other strikers will hope they can run the Tottenham Hotspur man close this time around.

Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mané have all finished top of the pile in recent years, while Jamie Vardy beat them all to top spot in 2019/20, but there are also some new arrivals in the Premier League in 2021/22 who will fancy their chances.

Romelu Lukaku became the most expensive striker in Premier League history when he rejoined Chelsea from Inter Milan, and the Belgian is one of those who entered this season with Golden Boot in his sights, but the competition is fierce.

Goals Player Club 4 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 4 Michail Antonio West Ham 3 Demarai Gray Everton 3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 3 Mason Greenwood Manchester United 3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 3 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 2 Callum Wilson Newcastle 2 Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2 Danny Ings Aston Villa 2 Diogo Jota Liverpool 2 Ferran Torres Manchester City 2 Jamie Vardy Leicester 2 Neal Maupay Brighton 2 Odsonne Edouard Crystal Palace 2 Pablo Fornals West Ham 2 Sadio Mane Liverpool 2 Said Benrahma West Ham 2 Son Heung-Min Tottenham

