Champions League group stage draw: All the action as it happens, as clubs learn their fate
The Champions League group stage draw for this season begins at 5pm UK time, as six British sides learn who they'll face this autumn
By Mark White Contributions from Conor Pope published
Welcome to the Champions League group stage draw for the 2022/23 season.
This afternoon, six British sides will all be finding out their fate for the autumn. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all qualified from the Premier League, while Scottish sides, Celtic and Rangers are both in the competition together for the first time in over a decade.
The draw begins live from 5pm UK time, from Nyon in Switzerland.
- Manchester City are in Pot 1, along with holders Real Madrid and Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt.
- The other Premier League sides, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all in Pot 2.
- Celtic and Rangers are both in Pot 4.
Here's a fact for you.
For first time since 1995/96, no Turkish sides have qualified for the the group stage. Ironic, given that the final this time is in Istanbul.
Confused about coefficients? We've all been there. We've got a short guide on how the Champions League draw is made…
So what's the best and worst possible outcome for the English sides involved today?
This season is a particularly tough competition, with some massive clubs stacked across the draw. We've worked out the easiest and hardest groups that the British teams could possibly face…
If you need reminding of the pots for today's draw, they are as following…
Pot 1
- Real Madrid
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Manchester City
- AC Milan
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Porto
- Ajax
Pot 2
- Liverpool
- Chelsea
- Barcelona
- Juventus
- Atletico Madrid
- Sevilla
- RB Leipzig
- Tottenham Hotspur
Pot 3
- Borussia Dortmund
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Inter Milan
- Napoli
- Benfica
- Sporting
- Bayer Leverkusen
Pot 4
- Rangers
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Olympique Marseille
- Copenhagen
- Club Brugge
- Celtic
- Viktoria Plzen
- Maccabi Haifa
