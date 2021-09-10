Manchester United: All the shirts, jackets and kit from Adidas for 2021/22

Manchester United are one of the biggest brands in the world. The Red Devils have a deal in place with Adidas to manufacture their kits - and over the years, they've produced some classics.

United's 2021/22 range draws on the vintage while combining old styles with a modern touch. The shirts have gone down extremely well with fans too - but there are plenty of prematch products and other apparel worth buying this season.

Let's run through the best that Adidas have offered United this season.

Match shirts

Home shirt 2021/22

(Image credit: Getty)

After a few years experimenting with the traditional home template of the United shirt, Adidas have brought a classic design out this time around.

Away shirt 2021/22

(Image credit: Adidas)

Manchester United's new away shirt is inspired by the legendary blue and white shirt from the early 1990s, which Adidas also produced.

Third shirt 2021/22

(Image credit: Manchester United)

Manchester United's new third shirt is also inspired by 1990s, going for a darker blue than the away.

Jackets

Tiro Training top

(Image credit: Adidas)

One of the official Adidas tops that United wear while training, you can't beat black and red as a style combo.

Tiro tracksuit

(Image credit: Adidas)

If you're looking for the bottoms to go with the top Tiro training top, here's the tracksuit you need.

Tiro anthem jacket

(Image credit: Adidas)

One of the anthem jackets that United will be donning this season before kick-off.

Training/pre-match shirts

Tiro polo shirt

(Image credit: Adidas)

Players and staff will be pictured in this top a fair amount this season.

Tiro training jersey

(Image credit: Adidas)

One of the plainer tops in Manchester United's collection this season and a nice addition to any wardrobe.

Prematch shirt

(Image credit: Adidas)

A bright, loud prematch shirt that Ronaldo and friends will be wearing while they warm up before the match.

