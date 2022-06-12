Northern Ireland v Cyprus live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Northern Ireland v Cyprus live stream, Sunday 12 June, 2:00pm BST

Looking for a Northern Ireland v Cyprus live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!

Northern Ireland need to get their Nations League campaign back on track against Cyprus on Sunday, after a disastrous start has left them at risk of relegation.

Ian Baraclough’s men picked up one point from their opening three Group C2 matches, losing to Greece and Kosovo either side of a goalless draw in Cyprus.

The 3-2 defeat in Kosovo on Thursday extended a dreadful run for Northern Ireland in this competition, as they are now without a win in 13 Nations League matches.

Baraclough went into the campaign calling for four wins from four during the June international window, but he's now left desperately hoping to get one.

The pressure will be on to produce a good result and performance in what is, on paper at least, the simplest task of their group.

Cyprus’ only point so far was the one they claimed in their draw with Northern Ireland, but they are yet to score a goal after losing 2-0 to Kosovo and 3-0 in Greece.

Baraclough’s record as national manager isn’t particularly encouraging, with three wins in 19 competitive matches.

Northern Ireland’s last victory came away to Luxembourg in March, and three points will be needed here to pull them clear of Cyprus, who they are above in the table thanks to goal difference.

Kick-off is at 2:00pm BST on Sunday 12 June and the game is being shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.