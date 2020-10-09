Eight minutes on the clock, 60 nations to guess.

If you can’t name the sides that England have been matched with in the last World Cup, clearly, you spent too long in pub gardens. But what about the foes of England’s past?

This is every team the Three Lions have faced in a major tournament, from the 1990s to the present day: win, lose or draw. Of course, you’ll notice that the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2008 are missing because England – ahem – decided to sit out those tournaments.

But they played at least three group games in every other tournament and sometimes even added some knockout ties too, just so they could practise losing on penalties etc. Not in 2018, mind you. Roar.

Oh, and we've even included the Nations League of last year. Just because it rounds it up to a nice, round 60 - and if we win it, then it is a major tournament, OK?

