Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?
There have been over 50 years of finals in Europe - but how many teams can you name that have competed in them?
Eight minutes on the clock, 39 teams to guess.
Win a Champions League final and you write your name in the sky forever. You stand on the shoulders of giants alongside the biggest, the best and the boldest of football.
And if you don't?
As some sides will find out this week, the Champions League doesn't remember the sides that don't win it. But to get to the final and not win it? Heartbreaking.
Today, we want you to try and remember those losers, as well as the winners. We're looking for every side that's ever reached the Champions League final - or European Cup, pre-1993.
