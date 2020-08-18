Quiz! Can you name every Champions League semi-finalist since 1994?

10 minutes on the clock, 108 clubs to guess.

When the Champions League was first rebranded in 1992-93, Marseille lifted the trophy. But it was an interesting format, back then.

You see, the two finalists were plucked not from semi-finals, but two groups of four. That's right: the competition was back to front. You had two rounds of knockouts, before the final eight were split into two groups of four.

A preliminary round was introduced back then too - this was the first season after the break-up of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia, so lots of new countries were eligible to enter the champions of their own leagues into the competition. Israel and the Faroe Islands were also represented for the first time.

So if you're picking the third and fourth-best teams of that season's Champions League, based off those two groups to pick the finalists? Rangers and Goteborg. Don't worry, there are more obvious names scattered across the semi-finalists, since.

