Quiz! Can you name every club to have played in the Football League since 2010?

You have 10 minutes to guess 98 clubs.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League group winner since 2010/11?

The problem with trying to complete all of the 92 football grounds in the Football League is that the 92 is an ever-shifting construct.

We're not like the Americans. The English football pyramid takes relegation and promotion into account, meaning that there's always something to play for, even when there's nothing to.

So it's wholly possible to start at the very bottom and work your way up. You've probably done it on Football Manager, after all.

This quiz isn't about Premier League teams. So save answers like Arsenal and Liverpool for another time - because we're looking for anyone who has been in the bottom 72 of the 92, so to speak.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RICHARD JOLLY Is crossing a dead art? How swinging it in became the hallmark of uncreative sides

FOOTBALL HERITAGE Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

SOCIAL MEDIA Which footballer did you pretend to be in the playground? FourFourTwo readers have their say