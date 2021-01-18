Quiz! Can you name every club Wayne Rooney scored against for Manchester United?

You have 15 minutes to guess 253 clubs.

In 2004, Wayne Rooney moved to Manchester United for around £30m. It seemed like a lot at the time - it turned out to be an absolute bargain.

Rooney won a Champions League trophy, countless league titles and just about every other pot that he competed for. He became his country's record goalscorer in that time too, before surpassing the United record too.

253 goals isn't bad for a bloke who claimed he wasn't a natural goalscorer. Because United undoubtedly got to see the best of Wayne Rooney, we're posing this particular question to you today.

Can you remember every team he ever scored against? Sure, there are lots there but Rooney certainly had his favourite victims...

