Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our Liverpool or Manchester United quiz?

You have five minutes to guess 50 answers. They're all Liverpool or Manchester United.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every nation to compete in the Copa America?

Last Sunday in 2009, Manchester United were celebrating: they'd just finished top of the league.

It was a common occurrence at the time. United had won Champions League the season before and this was their third Premier League crown in a row. But this one was special: it was the one that equalled Liverpool's record of 18 English league titles.

Of course, things have changed a little since. The Red Devils have won another two league trophies but Liverpool are now the dominant force in English football once more.

Today, we want you to separate the facts on these bitter rivals. For each question, simply answer whether it's "Liverpool" or "Manchester United". Easy.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

BUNDESLIGA Owen Hargreaves says Erling Haaland could lead Borussia Dortmund to Bundesliga title – but he still wouldn't get in this Bayern team

FULHAM Bobby Zamora reveals how Roy Hodgson stunned Fulham players with a powerful 1980s pop-rock tribute

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

New features you'll love on FourFourTwo.com