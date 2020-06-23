Quiz! Can you name every France World Cup squad since 1998?

10 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.

Ahh, Les Francais. It's fair to say our friends across the channel blow hot and cold at World Cups.

In 1998, they went and won the thing on home turf, against the odds of a Ronaldo-charged Brazil taking a second successive title back to South America. Much was expected of the sequel in 2002 - but France couldn't navigate their way out of the groups, crashing out without a win.

In 2006, we didn't know what to expect, but they went and got to the final. In 2010, all hell broke loose in the training camp, and once more, they didn't get out of the group.

After a quarter-final showing in 2014, we all remember how France got on in Russia two years ago. The question we're posing today is how many of their squad do you remember in the tournaments we've just mentioned?

