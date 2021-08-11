Quiz! Can you name every one-club player from Europe's top five leagues since 1990?

Eight minutes on the clock, 33 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 78 clubs Lionel Messi has scored against for Barcelona?

It's unusual these days - but there are still a few one-club men left in the game. 33 to be precise, from the last 31 years in Europe's top five leagues.

That's of clubs currently in the top flight of England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. And we've taken players who made their debut in 1990 or after. That excludes some legends, unfortunately; Paolo Maldini, for one, who spent his entire career at AC Milan. Tony Adams, who captained Arsenal across three decades.

Many of us thought that Lionel Messi would become another of these gents. Xavi and Andres Iniesta retired out to Qatar and Japan respectively, while arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo is now on his fourth club. But there seemed to be a certain romance between Barcelona and Leo.

Well, that love affair ended in tears, the GOAT bidding Barca farewell in an emotional press conference. He's a PSG player now. But these chaps? There's only one club for them.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?