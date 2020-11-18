12 minutes on the clock, 78 clubs to guess.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that this is an exercise in simply trying to name every current La Liga team – because you'd be absolutely right, for a large part.

Lionel Messi has scored at least once past every team in Spain's top flight, ranging from two goals against some newcomers to the particularly unfortunate teams at the top who've been beaten dozens of times by Barça's diminutive distributor of misery. Give them a break, Leo.

But there are still plenty more teams to nail in this quiz encompassing Messi's 640 goals for Barcelona – featuring matches from La Liga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, Spanish Supercopa, UEFA Supercup and Club World Cup for good measure. Because hey: they all count.

A bonus backslap from FFT if you can name the Spanish team below that doesn't even exist anymore...

