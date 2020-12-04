Quiz! Can you name the line-ups for Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham, 2008/09?

Six minutes on the clock, 28 players to get.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you guess every Premier League club's last signing?

Arsenal and Tottenham went into the October 2008 north London derby in very different positions. While Arsenal were in familiar surroundings – namely, fourth in the Premier League – rivals Spurs were languishing two points off the bottom.

Manager Juande Ramos had been relieved of his duties the week before, and snap appointment Harry Redknapp was preparing for just his second game in charge: a midweek match away at the Emirates.

What followed was one of the best Arsenal-Spurs games – or just games, full stop – of the Premier League era. A wondergoal may have opened the scoring for Tottenham within the first quarter of an hour, but with 88 minutes played they trailed 4-2. If you’re playing this quiz today, we presume you know the rest. It finished 4-4.

This match is etched into the memories of fans from both sides, so six minutes should be ample time to name the line-ups that day. But if you manage to name all three Tottenham substitutes who came off the bench, we’ll be particularly impressed.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RYAN MASON “I have 14 metal plates in my skull, with 28 screws holding them in place, and 45 staples. And I was a lucky boy”

RANKED! Every Premier League team's best possible front three

SOCIAL MEDIA The worst kit your club ever had - according FourFourTwo readers