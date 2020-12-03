Quiz! Can you guess every Premier League club's last signing?

10 minutes on the clock, 20 players to get.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the scorers of the last 30 Champions League hat-tricks?

The transfer window has only just closed, it seems.

It was a long old summer, made even longer by the deadline for signing players being slap bang in the autumn, for a change. In seasons gone by you'd have had to register your team before the season even began - let alone when the leaves were already orange outside.

And yet signing season is almost upon us again. Of course, we have a rather busy festive period to navigate just before then, though.

Looking back over the last few weeks, a few more players have joined on free deals and loans. Who was each side's last signing?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RYAN MASON “I have 14 metal plates in my skull, with 28 screws holding them in place, and 45 staples. And I was a lucky boy”

RANKED! Every Premier League team's best possible front three

SOCIAL MEDIA The worst kit your club ever had - according FourFourTwo readers