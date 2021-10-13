Quiz! Can you name the most-capped of these 30 players?

10 questions to guess here - no time limit!

An early illustration of the first international football match between Scotland and England in 1872 shows the English wearing a variety of school caps. What a time to be alive, eh?

In 1886 in fact, N. Lane Jackson, founder of Corinthians FC proposed, "all players taking part for England in future international matches be presented with a white silk cap with red rose embroidered on the front."

And though we don't physically give hats to footballers when they play for their country these days, the term has stuck.

So how well do you know modern-day cap earners?

