Quiz! Can you name the England vs Wales line-ups from Euro 2016?

Eight minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess - that's 11 each for England and Wales, plus five substitutes.

The summer of 2016 was a different world. Both England and Wales were in the EU, David Cameron was prime minister and Barack Obama was president across the pond.

Stranger still, Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson was entering his third tournament as England manager. Jadon Sancho was just about to begin his GCSEs and Jude Bellingham was just finishing Year 8.

Some things change but others remain. England beat Wales 2-1 after falling behind - you can never rely on them to do anything easily. It was the Welsh, however, who went onto greater things in that tournament, reaching the semi-final in France. The less said about England's endeavours, the better.

It may have only been four years ago but can you remember the line-ups from that sunny summer day in Lens?

