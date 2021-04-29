Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from when Manchester United beat Roma 7-1 in 2007?

Eight minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Manchester United are not just kings of English football. 20-time champions of our country, they've also climbed the summit of continental football three times in their history.

Roma are a smaller deal altogether. The superpowers of Italian football are traditionally in the north of the country, while Li Lupi have always been considered an underdog. They last won a Scudetto 20 years ago - and they've not really come anywhere close ever since.

So when United met Roma in the Champions League in 2007, you'd have got poor odds on Sir Alex Ferguson's side progressing from the tie. What transpired was an absolute bloodbath, as the Red Devils battered the Italian outfit at Old Trafford.

It's a game that's lived long in the memory for fans. But can you remember who actually took part in the thrashing - on both sides?

