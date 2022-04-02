Ranked! The 10 best players who won't be going to the World Cup

At the World Cup in 2026, over 1,100 players could be on separate planes, ready to represent their nations.

That'll be when the tournament expands to accommodate 48 nations. For now, we're still on 32, which means that every four years, there will be some big names who miss out on the competition.

We still don't know the full line-up – so Bale and Robertson may yet miss out – but here are the 10 best stars we know won't be there for sure.

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma

He's had a tough time in his maiden Paris Saint-Germain campaign, being at fault in the last-16 loss to Real Madrid for one of the goals and sharing the net with Keylor Navas.

But it's easy to forget that Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Best Player of Euro 2020 award. The young custodian is one of the most respected keepers in Europe right now – but following Italy's failure to qualify for another World Cup, he won't be on the biggest stage of all this winter.

Italy last won a World Cup knockout match in 2006: the final, against France. Big Gigi was just seven years old, back then.

9. Victor Osimhen

Despite the fact they didn't qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, there were probably still Nigerians expecting their country to draw Argentina in the group stage anyway.

The Super Eagles are seemingly always at the World Cup – and always facing the Albaceleste – but not this time. Their young side will have to watch from home and that includes Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, who's fast becoming one of the best strikers in Europe, following great performances in Serie A.

This could've been a breakout tournament for the striker. Alas, maybe AFCON next year.

8. Franck Kessie

AC Milan are resurgent, thanks in part to Franck Kessie. The midfield dynamo is rumoured to be moving to either Barcelona, Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester United if you read the rumours – but he won't be involved in the World Cup.

Ivory Coast failed to make the play-off round altogether, meaning that this is the second World Cup in a row that the country will have missed. Hosting the Africa Cup of Nations next year, however, gives them a good shot at silverware soon.

Disappointing, however, that we won't get to see Kessie in action in Qatar. Get Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba out of retirement for 2026 and let's get them back where they belong, eh?

7. Marco Verratti

We hate to labour the point with Italy – but it really is criminal that the European champions aren't going to the party.

Verratti was 21 during the last World Cup and the 23rd pick in Cesare Prandelli's squad. The midfielder was also one of three players in the team not to play their football in Italy: the other two being Thiago Motta and Salvatore Sirigu, who were also both at PSG.

Verratti will be 33 by the next tournament. For a player of his quality, it seems bonkers that he'll never play a World Cup in his prime.

6. David Alaba

David Alaba has won everything there is to at club level. The Austrian utility man has never been to a World Cup, however, with the wait extending after this week.

Wales' victory midweek means that Alaba, too, will be 33 by the next tournament in North America – and though he'll probably still be involved with his nation, he won't be anywhere near his peak anymore.

It's sad that potentially the greatest Austrian player of all time may never get to play at World Cup.

5. Luis Diaz

The transition away from James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao was always going to be difficult, wasn't it?

Colombia have been to the last couple of World Cups, managing to get to the quarter-finals in 2014 and the second round in 2018, where they were eliminated on penalties to England. Qatar was a stretch to make, however, and though Luis Diaz is the obvious star in a young team that's rebuilding itself, they haven't even made the intercontinental play-offs.

It's a relief to Jurgen Klopp at least that the Colombian won't be at risk of injury during the midseason break.

4. Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard's mother was pregnant with the playmaker when Norway last played at a World Cup. The Norwegians will have to wait a little longer before they reach another.

Odegaard has been in stunning form for Arsenal this season but despite the exciting potential that his country has in its ranks, he won't be leading them to Qatar. At 23, he is at least young enough to be looking forward to 2026 already.

Norway have made just the one tournament in Odegaard's lifetime, actually – the Euros, when he was two. Surely that has to change…

3. Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak is one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation. But unlike the likes of Manuel Neuer, he's never even got to go to the World Cup, let alone lift one.

Another who will be 33 in 2026, Oblak's never been close to qualifying for the World Cup with his native Slovenia. By far their best player, he might be lucky enough to make it in 2026 – but as a weaker nation, he might only get to play twice in the new format.

Spare a thought for Samir Handanovic, too. Another top Serie A keeper of the last decade, he retired in 2015 and won't get the chance to ever play at a big tournament.

2. Erling Haaland

The change to the format in 2026 feels tailor-made for Erling himself. Haaland has lit up European football but given that he's Norwegian, he too will be missing out on a trip to Qatar.

With 15 goals in 17 appearances for his country, one wonders just how prolific Haaland could be at a World Cup one day. He's just 21, though – he'll no doubt get a chance one day.

Given that the Dortmund forward was born in Leeds though, maybe he should've played for England…

1. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah went to the 2018 World Cup and had a miserable time, by all accounts. Egypt limped out of the group stage – but won't be giving Salah a shot of redemption this time.

The AFCON runners-up lost in the play-offs midweek, meaning that the first World Cup in the Arab world won't feature an Egyptian king. Salah will be – you guessed it – 33 in 2026.

But for a player of his quality, he might retire having played just five World Cup fixtures. Luckily, he's won everything worth winning at club level, eh?

