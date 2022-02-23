Watford v Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Watford v Crystal Palace live stream, Wednesday 23 February, 7.30pm GMT

Roy Hodgson will be looking to get one over on his former club when Watford host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The former Palace boss masterminded his first victory as the head coach of the Hornets last time out. Emmanuel Dennis' second-half goal was the difference at Villa Park, as Watford ran out 1-0 winners over Steven Gerrard's side. The triumph in the West Midlands moved Hodgson's side up to 18th place in the Premier League table, with four points now separating them from safety.

Having failed to keep a single clean sheet under either Xisco Munoz or Claudio Ranieri, Watford have now managed two shut-outs since Hodgson was handed the reins. The 74-year-old has succeeded in improving the team's organisation without the ball, and Watford are much harder to play through in their revamped 4-4-2 formation. Another clean sheet on Wednesday night would be most welcome.

Palace suffered a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea at the weekend, with Patrick Vieira left to rue his side's misfortune. The home team were in control of the match at Selhurst Park in the second half, only for Hakim Ziyech to pop up with a late goal to leave Palace empty-handed.

The Eagles are in need of a win. They have now gone six matches without one in the Premier League and may begin to look nervously over their shoulder at the bottom three if this run continues for much longer.

Nathan Ferguson remains sidelined for Palace, who could also be without Joel Ward after he missed the Chelsea defeat. Vicente Guaita will need to be assessed after coming off at the weekend, but Conor Gallagher will return after being ineligible to face his parent club.

Watford will have to make do without Peter Etebo, Samir and Nicolas Nkoulou. Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka are set to undergo late fitness tests in the hope of being available.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 23 February. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com