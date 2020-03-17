Wes Brown recalls how Zinedine Zidane made him question his career choice during a game

Many Manchester United fans will recall the famous 6-5 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the 2003 Champions League quarter finals. A Ronaldo hat-trick in the second leg prompted a standing ovation from the home fans as United won the game, but lost the tie, against a classic side oozing with Galactico talent.

Wes Brown remembers it too, only with a slightly better view of proceedings than many of us. Brown was a 23-year old at the time, and was tasked with keeping an eye on Zinedine Zidane in the first leg in Madrid, with the Frenchman operating on the left of a midfield three.

“He was on the left and I was at right-back, so I’m sort of marking him,” recalls Brown, in the latest issue of FourFourTwo. “We lost 3-1 and it was one of those games where I could say, ‘I didn’t do anything’. If I moved up into midfield, he’d just run past me and I was in no man’s land.”

Zidane was at the height of his powers in 2003, a reigning Champions League winner, having scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history in the final of the competition the season before, as Real defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. Brown was blown away by the World Cup winner’s ability, which reminded him of a team-mate at the time.

“Paul Scholes was the same,” says Brown. “These players get you into areas where they want you. They’ll drag you out, and you can’t get a tackle in because they’re clever. They create space. Every time I got close to Zidane he’d use one touch, and when I wasn’t near him he’d have more time.”

