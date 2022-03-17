West Ham v Sevilla live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

West Ham v Sevilla live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 17 March, 8pm GMT

West Ham will be looking to overturn their one-goal deficit from the first leg when Sevilla visit the London Stadium on Thursday night.

David Moyes' men held their own in the first meeting between these sides last week. Both teams had chances to find the net in the first half, with West Ham causing the Spanish side problems when they attacked. However, it was Munir el Haddadi who scored the only goal of the game on the hour mark, giving Julen Lopetegui's side a priceless lead at the midway stage of this Europa League last-16 tie.

A one-goal disadvantage is far from a disastrous situation for West Ham to be in going into the second leg. The London Stadium has not always been popular with the club's fans, but it is sure to be bouncing throughout Thursday's encounter.

Sevilla have not been particularly convincing away from home of late, with Lopetegui accused of adopting excessively cautious tactics on the road. West Ham have the quality to take advantage if Sevilla are too passive and reactive.

Still, Sevilla's blend of quality and experience makes them a major force in this competition, which they have won a record six times. Their recent record in La Liga shows they are a tough nut to crack: Lopetegui's charges have gone 14 consecutive matches without defeat and are second only to Real Madrid in the standings.

West Ham will have to make do without Jarrod Bowen, which is a major blow to their chance of advancing. Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal are also out, but Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell could be fit in time to feature.

Lucas Ocampos will miss out for Sevilla due to suspension, but Thomas Delaney is available again after completing his own ban. Anthony Martial, on loan from Manchester United, is a contender to start on the left wing.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Use a VPN to watch a West Ham v Sevilla live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!