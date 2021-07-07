What are the lyrics to Three Lions?
Looking for Three Lions lyrics? Join in with the soundtrack to England's Euro 2020 campaign
Comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, and The Lightning Seeds, first released Three Lions in 1996, ahead of Euro 96 due to be held in England. Now, 25 years on, the song is experiencing something of a resurgence as Gareth Southgate leads England to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.
The most important phrase of the song, "football's coming home" has two separate meanings. With the song created for Euro 96, the phrase refers to how tournament football is returning to the country where it was invented - 30 years after England had hosted and won the 1966 World Cup.
There is also another meaning to the phrase too, with "football's coming home" relating to the optimistic sense that England would win their first international tournament for the first time since their World Cup victory.
Of course, after 55 years, England are still waiting to pick up their second major honour in international football, but the song still remains a staple part of England's Euro 2020 campaign, after again gaining prominence when they reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup.
Three Lions lyrics
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home (we'll go getting bad results)
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
Everyone seems to know the score
They've seen it all before
They just know
They're so sure
That England's gonna throw it away
Gonna blow it away
But I know they can play
'Cause I remember
Three Lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
So many jokes, so many sneers
But all those oh-so-nears
Wear you down
Through the years
But I still see that tackle by Moore
And when Lineker scored
Bobby belting the ball
And Nobby Dancing
Three Lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
What a save, Gordon Banks!
Good old England, England that couldn't play football
England have got it in the bag
I know that was then but it could be again
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home (England have done it)
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)
Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)
Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)
Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)
Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)
Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)
