What are the lyrics to Three Lions?

Comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, and The Lightning Seeds, first released Three Lions in 1996, ahead of Euro 96 due to be held in England. Now, 25 years on, the song is experiencing something of a resurgence as Gareth Southgate leads England to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The most important phrase of the song, "football's coming home" has two separate meanings. With the song created for Euro 96, the phrase refers to how tournament football is returning to the country where it was invented - 30 years after England had hosted and won the 1966 World Cup.

There is also another meaning to the phrase too, with "football's coming home" relating to the optimistic sense that England would win their first international tournament for the first time since their World Cup victory.

Of course, after 55 years, England are still waiting to pick up their second major honour in international football, but the song still remains a staple part of England's Euro 2020 campaign, after again gaining prominence when they reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup.

Three Lions lyrics

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home (we'll go getting bad results)

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

Everyone seems to know the score

They've seen it all before

They just know

They're so sure

That England's gonna throw it away

Gonna blow it away

But I know they can play

'Cause I remember

Three Lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

Thirty years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming

So many jokes, so many sneers

But all those oh-so-nears

Wear you down

Through the years

But I still see that tackle by Moore

And when Lineker scored

Bobby belting the ball

And Nobby Dancing

Three Lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

Thirty years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming

What a save, Gordon Banks!

Good old England, England that couldn't play football

England have got it in the bag

I know that was then but it could be again

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home (England have done it)

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming home

It's coming

Football's coming home

Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)

Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)

Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)

Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)

Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)

Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)

Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)