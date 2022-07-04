What football boots does Neymar wear?

PSG and Brazil forward Neymar has never had any qualms with rocking the boat. The playmaker famously ditched Barcelona for PSG, in order to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow, in 2017. He did a similar thing in 2020, switching from Nike to Puma.

Before then, Neymar was synonymous with the American brand, wearing everything from Mercurial Vapours to Superflys and even Tiempos down the years. But that all changed when Puma splashed the cash in 2020.

And when you bring in a megastar like Neymar you don't just chuck him any old pair of existing boots – you make him his own signature range to celebrate his arrival.

Puma understood this, which is why Neymar's own range of the Puma Future Z was invented. The original 'Creativity' range were white with yellow detailing. During the 2022/23 season, the 30-year-old will don a white and multi-coloured pair, complete with his own name on the heel.

However, the Future Z range comes in a range of colours, from orange and black, to all black, to all white. So there's something for everyone.

BUY IT NOW Order your Puma Future Z football boots here (opens in new tab)