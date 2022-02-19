What is behind Newcastle's unbeaten run?

Newcastle United's resurgence continued with their 1-1 draw away to West Ham on Saturday, stretching their unbeaten run to six games.

After spending most of the season in the relegation zone, the Magpies are now four points above the drop-zone.

More impressively, they are sixth in the league's form table, taking 12 points from their last six games, as many as fourth-placed Manchester United.

FourFourTwo takes a look at what has changed in the last two months.

What is behind Newcastle's transformation?

We have to start with the obvious. As Jessie J once said, it's all about the money.

Newcastle became the richest club in the world overnight in October following their takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund but had to wait over two months for the January transfer window to open and slid to three straight defeats in December.

The club wasted little time in doing business, signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12 million on 7 January and then adding Chris Wood from Burnley for £25 million less than a week later.

Their most expensive acquisition Bruno Guimaraes arrived from Lyon for £40 million on 30 January, with Matt Targett joining on loan from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day.

There's no question that the new arrivals lifted the mood at St James' Park and raised the quality in the squad.

Who has been the best addition?

Trippier, even though he is now set to be out for the rest of the season after fracturing his metatarsal against Aston Villa last week.

Lest we forget, the right-back arrived after playing a pivotal role in Atletico winning the La Liga title and England reaching the final of Euro 2020.

He has had a galvanising effect on the squad, playing every game before getting injured last week and while scoring free kicks against Everton and Villa.

What about the others?

Wood's impact has been less tangible than Trippier's as he is yet to score since joining the club. But he has played 90 minutes in each match and has given the team a much-needed focal point in attack after Callum Wilson tore his calf muscle in December.

Targett has only played twice but has easily fitted into the side at left-back and was one of the standout players against West Ham.

Despite being the most expensive signing, Guimaraes has hardly played at all, making three cameo appearances from the bench, but you sense that there is a lot more to come from the Brazilian midfielder.

What about Eddie Howe's role?

The coach is getting a lot of credit for the revival. He took his time to have an impact on the team, and had to watch his first game in charge from a hotel room after testing positive for Covid.

The scale of the task in front of him was laid bare with four defeats in his first seven games but the turning point came with a spirited draw against Manchester United two days after Christmas, a game his side really deserved to win.

Things looked ominous again after the shock FA Cup defeat to Cambridge and a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to fellow strugglers Watford, but the Magpies are soaring right now.

“He’s a brilliant manager and a brilliant person. He’s a manager we all trust and we all buy into what he wants to do," said goalscorer Joe Willock after the draw at West Ham.

“I thought we brought our game plan to them. We were very dominant in the first half and had moments in the second half. It shows how far we’ve come and how much the manager has instilled into us.”