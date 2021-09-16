What is the Europa Conference League Anthem? That probably wasn't the first question you asked when UEFA unveiled its latest club competition, but we've got the answer anyway.

The League anthem is, in fact, just the Europa League anthem - which has been in use for the last six years.

Whether that will change in future remains to be seen (or heard) - but for now, the Conference League will have to make do with sharing a theme tune.

Since rebranding from the UEFA Cup in 2009, the Europa League has actually has two anthems. The current version has soundtracked the tournament since 2015/16 edition. Composed by former hip-hop producer Michael Kadelbach, it was recorded in Berlin.

Kadelbach, a die-hard Eintracht Frankfurt fan, has said of the anthem: "I wanted this music to capture all the emotion and energy I felt as a youngster standing side by side my friends as we all loudly clapped and cheered on our team, win or lose."

