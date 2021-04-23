What's the one law you'd change in football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

Like the half-time pie and Deadline Day frenzy, raging against the machine as become part of our football-supporting ritual.

VAR has done many things for the sport but the jury is out on whether or not it's improved it. There has never been more debate over the rules and regulations in football - so perhaps we should just rewrite the laws of the game?

This is an evolving art form. We thought we'd pose the questions to our loyal legion of Twitter followers what they'd change about the beautiful game. Some of you had some very sensible suggestions. Others didn't. All replies were as valued as each other.

An extra relegation spot in League Two and, to facilitate that, an extra automatic promotion spot in the National League. Too easy to be absolutely abysmal and stay in L2, and it might discourage quite so much bankrolling in the NL. https://t.co/GFhHTy87ybApril 13, 2021 See more

Well that sounds like a reasonable case. Of course, it's harsh to relegate more teams from the Football League but at the very least, a play-off between the third from bottom and third from top in the National League would be interesting.

Make "Next Goal Wins" an official rule - every team can use it once a season, regardless of the actual score at the time of use.April 13, 2021 See more

And just like that, Harry Kane would play the Next Goal Wins card next time he's fouled in the area during a North London Derby. Pure unfiltered carnage. Implement it now, FA.

We need to make the goals bigger in the (men's) modern game to accomodate the giants that now tend to play in goals. They were first set when the average man was 3-7 inches shorter than today's average. https://t.co/ItLfusbazWApril 13, 2021 See more

In fact, there are many issues with the football pitch as we know it. Are the corner quadrants big enough? Is the centre-circle necessary? Is the six-yard box used for anything other than goal-kicks? Let's have a rethink.

Scrap FFP and replace it with a wage cap. That's more likely to be done in relation to revenue, but I'd prefer a flat one across the division to maintain a level playing field. https://t.co/AWIBbiwtKFApril 13, 2021 See more

The only problem with this is that if one country is going to implement a wage cap, another surely won't. Then the Premier League begins losing its talent to the unregulated leagues...

Any manager who loses more than 5 games in a row has to be naked in the dugout.April 13, 2021 See more

Fans screaming "Off, off, off" from the stands. Steve Bruce gingerly removing his socks. We can see it now.

Streakers are allowed. One per match. Once you’ve streaked you can never streak again.April 13, 2021 See more

Tie this into the nude manager rule and you've got yourself a whole new ball game. If you'll pardon the pun.

The day after the transfer window closes, a randomly-selected player from each of the professional clubs in all divisions of a country is picked out of a hat. That player then has to play a season on loan at one of the other clubs, also picked at random. https://t.co/Chqb9l9DKyApril 13, 2021 See more

Even better if it's a new signing that has to go. Lionel Messi finally joins Manchester City, only to be drawn out of the hat to join Poole Town until May. Just City's luck.

In the event of extra-time each player has to down a pint before re-start to encourage attacking playApril 13, 2021 See more

"He's taking a shot" screams Martin Tyler. Sure, Jamie Vardy has the ball by the edge of the box - but more importantly, James Maddison is lining up the Jagerbombs for the lads.

No substitutions after 85 mins on the clock. Let the game have a proper unbroken climax. Cases of genuine injury after that time will even themselves up and teams will just have to finish with 10 on the v rare occasions they suffer one.April 14, 2021 See more

While a good idea in theory, we fear this could lead to teams hacking each other to bits in order to gain an extra man advantage.

If you don't beat the first man when taking a corner you get docked a weeks wages.April 13, 2021 See more

Try points deductions.

Every sub needs to come on to own entrance tune like wrestlers and boxers doApril 13, 2021 See more

Kai Havertz on the sidelines warming up to The Final Countdown by Europe is perhaps the final jigsaw piece this game needs.

I’d replace the football with a balloon. Once it pops, that’s it. Game over. https://t.co/13ZNktlDEmApril 13, 2021 See more

As soon as one team scores, they would stamp on the ball. The players wear studs, remember. This is never getting introduced.

Teams must hold hands throughout game. https://t.co/K2ETNJhf6oApril 13, 2021 See more

Offside traps wouldn't work anymore. 4-4-2s and 4-3-3s would simply become... 11. And yet, we'd actually like to see this.

The individual who is fouled has to take the Penalty. Like in Basketball. I think it would make stats more realistic and also cowardly divers would stop to as they wouldn't want the pressure of a penalty. Also a disco/glow-in-the-dark time period like at Mega BowlApril 14, 2021 See more

This would make a lot of sense, although it would encourage fouls on players who were terrible at penalties. Add glow in the dark penalties and you've got yourself an idea.

Assistant managers have to take penalties. If the penalty is missed, the AM is allowed to stay on the field until the ball goes out of play. He's not allowed to touch the ball but he's allowed to obstruct play. Also, AMs can't be picked based on penalty-taking ability. https://t.co/wux5vMGsHjApril 13, 2021 See more

Just picture it: Mike Phelan takes the spot-kick, which is saved by Alisson. The ball stays in play but Phelan is there to block off Trent Alexander-Arnold from getting anywhere near it. It's so much more exciting than Bruno Fernandes taking a free shot at goal.

I've said it before & ill say it again.Clubs should be allowed to have 12th player as a set piece specialist who doesn't have to take part in the rest of the play.Would elongate certain careers & talented but physically limited players could get chances higher up in the game.April 13, 2021 See more

As far as set-piece suggestions go, this is our favourite. Anything that means that David Beckham and Roberto Carlos remain professional footballers long into their 50s.

Do away with the foul throw laws; no one polices it anywayApril 13, 2021 See more

Rory Delap disagrees.

Everyone should have to wear those costumes that make it look like they are riding an ostrich https://t.co/LbDS4tQQrBApril 13, 2021 See more

Admit it. You pictured Adama Traore in one of those ostrich costumes, didn't you?

Players should be allowed to celebrate a goal by taking their shirt off or jumping in the crowd without being yellow cardedApril 13, 2021 See more

It does seem silly that we police euphoria in the beautiful game.

Each team has• 1 tiger• 1 tranquilliser dartThe deployment of each is otherwise left completely free to both teams. https://t.co/QPRMUtPyDZApril 13, 2021 See more

You know for fact that some revolutionary manager - probably Marcelo Bielsa - would use his tranquiliser dart to keep an opposition player quiet.

Blood replacements, or any replacement for an injury if your player gets hurt. Always pees me off when your player gets injured in a tackle and whilst he’s getting treatment you’re down to 10 men, the opposition then have an unjustified advantage.April 13, 2021 See more

With concussion substitutions, this seems like a logical next step in football.

Play paper, scissors, rock instead of a coin toss at kick off. https://t.co/ATRFRYW0OEApril 13, 2021 See more

Finally, some skill involved in deciding who kicks towards the home end.

Non-human referees https://t.co/z7822AGZT6April 16, 2021 See more

Wait - do you mean robots and artificial intelligence... or animals? Elephant linesmen could definitely work in the Premier League...

Players must be sealions. https://t.co/2icDRFL6rGApril 13, 2021 See more

There's nothing we'd love to see more than a sea lion in goalkeeping gloves.

Red carded player stays on but has to wear a blindfold https://t.co/nyWNU1Pcw5April 13, 2021 See more

Imagine the Ghana vs Uruguay World Cup game, only Luis Suarez has to stay on and be visually impaired.

During pre-season, one randomly selected player from one of the 92 clubs is told the answer to a much speculated-upon event (location of Lord Lucan; who killed JFK; the Rendlesham Forest incident etc) and if they fail to keep it a secret, their club is automatically relegated. https://t.co/nygY7o3QHeApril 13, 2021 See more

Out of all the replies that we received, this is the one that gets our vote. If only the Super League creators had thought of it.

