What's the one law you'd change in football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

By

Tigers, pints, subs and throw-ins - the ultimate guide to what fans REALLY want to see in football

Mike Dean
(Image credit: Getty)

Like the half-time pie and Deadline Day frenzy, raging against the machine as become part of our football-supporting ritual.

VAR has done many things for the sport but the jury is out on whether or not it's improved it. There has never been more debate over the rules and regulations in football - so perhaps we should just rewrite the laws of the game?

EURO 2020 REFEREES REVEALED Who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?

This is an evolving art form. We thought we'd pose the questions to our loyal legion of Twitter followers what they'd change about the beautiful game. Some of you had some very sensible suggestions. Others didn't. All replies were as valued as each other. 

See more

Well that sounds like a reasonable case. Of course, it's harsh to relegate more teams from the Football League but at the very least, a play-off between the third from bottom and third from top in the National League would be interesting.

See more

And just like that, Harry Kane would play the Next Goal Wins card next time he's fouled in the area during a North London Derby. Pure unfiltered carnage. Implement it now, FA. 

See more

In fact, there are many issues with the football pitch as we know it. Are the corner quadrants big enough? Is the centre-circle necessary? Is the six-yard box used for anything other than goal-kicks? Let's have a rethink.

See more

The only problem with this is that if one country is going to implement a wage cap, another surely won't. Then the Premier League begins losing its talent to the unregulated leagues...

See more

Fans screaming "Off, off, off" from the stands. Steve Bruce gingerly removing his socks. We can see it now. 

See more

Tie this into the nude manager rule and you've got yourself a whole new ball game. If you'll pardon the pun. 

See more

Even better if it's a new signing that has to go. Lionel Messi finally joins Manchester City, only to be drawn out of the hat to join Poole Town until May. Just City's luck. 

See more

"He's taking a shot" screams Martin Tyler. Sure, Jamie Vardy has the ball by the edge of the box - but more importantly, James Maddison is lining up the Jagerbombs for the lads. 

See more

While a good idea in theory, we fear this could lead to teams hacking each other to bits in order to gain an extra man advantage. 

See more

Try points deductions. 

See more

Kai Havertz on the sidelines warming up to The Final Countdown by Europe is perhaps the final jigsaw piece this game needs. 

See more

As soon as one team scores, they would stamp on the ball. The players wear studs, remember. This is never getting introduced. 

See more

Offside traps wouldn't work anymore. 4-4-2s and 4-3-3s would simply become... 11. And yet, we'd actually like to see this. 

See more

This would make a lot of sense, although it would encourage fouls on players who were terrible at penalties. Add glow in the dark penalties and you've got yourself an idea. 

See more

Just picture it: Mike Phelan takes the spot-kick, which is saved by Alisson. The ball stays in play but Phelan is there to block off Trent Alexander-Arnold from getting anywhere near it. It's so much more exciting than Bruno Fernandes taking a free shot at goal. 

See more

As far as set-piece suggestions go, this is our favourite. Anything that means that David Beckham and Roberto Carlos remain professional footballers long into their 50s. 

See more

Rory Delap disagrees. 

See more

Admit it. You pictured Adama Traore in one of those ostrich costumes, didn't you?

See more

It does seem silly that we police euphoria in the beautiful game.

See more

You know for fact that some revolutionary manager - probably Marcelo Bielsa - would use his tranquiliser dart to keep an opposition player quiet. 

See more

With concussion substitutions, this seems like a logical next step in football. 

See more

Finally, some skill involved in deciding who kicks towards the home end. 

See more

Wait - do you mean robots and artificial intelligence... or animals? Elephant linesmen could definitely work in the Premier League... 

See more

There's nothing we'd love to see more than a sea lion in goalkeeping gloves. 

See more

Imagine the Ghana vs Uruguay World Cup game, only Luis Suarez has to stay on and be visually impaired. 

See more

Out of all the replies that we received, this is the one that gets our vote. If only the Super League creators had thought of it.

