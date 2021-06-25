When did Gareth Bale last score for Wales?

Gareth Bale is arguably Wales' greatest ever player, and after helping them to the semi-finals at Euro 2016, he is currently leading them as captain at Euro 2020 as they head into the knockout stages. However, one thing Bale is struggling with is finding the net for his nation.

Bale's last international goal came 14 games and 20 months ago, against Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium in a 1-1 draw during Euro 2020 qualifying.

At that point, Bale had 81 caps for Wales, but is now fast approaching a century for his country. If he reaches 100 caps, he'll become just the second-ever Welsh player to reach that total for the country, joining current Euro 2020 team-mate Chris Gunter.

Despite having not scored in well over 10 games, Bale has still found the net 33 times for Wales. At the moment, his record is better than a goal every three games. The forward failed to score at all during 2020, though he only made four appearances in that period largely due to the pandemic. He also failed to find the target during the group stages of Euro 2020 against Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland.

The country's leading scorer, the 31-year-old scored his first international goal 15 years ago while just 17, against Slovakia at the Millennium Stadium. Ian Rush is currently second on the all-time Wales list with 28 goals.

This 20-month period without an international goal is the second longest in Bale's distinguished career, his longest coming in a dry spell between March 2007 and October 2010 - a total of 43 months. Although back then, he was more of a left-back...

