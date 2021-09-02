Who are the all-time Women's Super League top scorers?

Since the WSL began in 2011, players have been fighting it out to be the Women's Super League top scorer.

Here are the top five all-time WSL top scorers.

1. Vivianne Miedema, 60 goals

Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 and she has not stopped scoring since. The all-time WSL top scorer has managed a whopping 60 goals in just 67 games for Arsenal. She also holds the record for the most WSL hat-tricks (15) and the most goals scored in one game (6 against Bristol City in 2019).

2. Ellen White, 54 goals

Ellen White has been scoring goals in the WSL for a decade now and it is no surprise that she comes in second in the list of all-time WSL top scorers. No player has scored for more different teams in the WSL than White, with her 54 goals having come for Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham City, and Manchester City. Her iconic 'goggles' celebration has also made her one of the most distinctive goal scorers in the league.

(Image credit: PA)

3. Nikita Parris, 49 goals

Until this season, Nikita Parris was the all-time WSL top scorer thanks to her 49 goals scored at Everton and Manchester City. In 2018/19, she scored 19 goals in 19 games, being just pipped to the Golden Boot by Vivianne Miedema who managed 22 goals. She moved to Lyon at the end of that season but has now returned to the WSL with Arsenal where she will look to add to her tally.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Bethany England, 48 goals

It has not always gone smoothly for Bethany England at Chelsea but there has never been any doubt that she is a fantastic goalscorer. An initial loan to Liverpool after she joined the club proved that when she scored 10 goals to help the club finish 6th. Her 14 goals in 15 games in 2019/20 helped Chelsea win the WSL, and saw her voted the FA WSL Player of the Year.

5. Jordan Nobbs, 44 goals

Like Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs has been scoring in the WSL since it began. The versatile midfielder is well-known for scoring spectacular goals, and she has helped Arsenal win three WSL titles. She is not a prolific scorer, having never managed more than ten goals in a single league season, but her consistency is unparalleled.

