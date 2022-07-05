Women's Euro 2022 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates

It's time to ready your Women's Euro 2022 wall chart, with the England-hosted tournament finally here.

Sixteen teams will go to battles around the country to determine who is the best in Europe – with the final at Wembley already a sell-out.

FourFourTwo's Women's Euro 2022 wall chart will see you through the whole month, from July 6 to July 31 – we have the full schedule, every with every Women's Euro 2022 fixture.

Despite qualifying, Russia were booted out of the tournament after the government's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year – Portugal replaced them in Group C.

Here's how you can get FFT's Women's Euro 2022 wall chart: download it below, absolutely and completely free. Yep, it's that easy. And we've even tested in A4, knowing that most people don't have massive sheets of paper in their printer.

Simply click here to download the Euro 2020 wall chart (opens in new tab), or on the image below to open the wall chart as a high-resolution PDF, then download and print off in any size you choose!

FourFourTwo's Women's Euro 2022 wall chart

(Image credit: Future)

But that's not all! We also know that colour printer ink isn't cheap – so we've made a whole other Euro 2022 wall chart specifically designed to be printed in black and white.

FourFourTwo's Women's Euro 2022 wall chart (black and white version)

Again, simply click here to download the black and white Women's Euro 2022 wall chart (opens in new tab) or on the image below to open the wall chart as a high-resolution PDF, then download and print off in any size you choose!

(Image credit: Future)

