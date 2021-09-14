Young Boys v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Young Boys v Manchester United live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 14 September, 5.45pm BST

Trying to find a Young Boys v Manchester United live stream? Well, you've come to the right place!

Manchester United head to Bern to face Young Boys in their Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday evening.

Young Boys are back in Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2018/19, having come through three qualifying rounds.

The Swiss champions beat Slovan Bratislava, CFR Cluj and Ferencvaros en route to the tournament proper. And, just as three seasons ago, they will come up against the three-time winners.

After an embarrassing group stage exit last season, United will be determined to put three points on the board at the Wankdorf Stadium - where they cruised to a 3-0 victory in 2018.

With a clutch of new (and returning) stars in tow, expectations for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ought to be near sky-high. United haven't progressed beyond the Last 16 once in their last four attempts, falling at the first hurdle on two occasions.

Young Boys are managed by David Wagner these days, and the former Huddersfield boss is set to be without no fewer than five players - among them centre-back and captain Fabian Lustenberger and last season's top scorer Jean-Pierre Nsame, both of whom have Achilles injuries.

As for United, Marcus Rashford remains the one major absentee following shoulder surgery, but Scott McTominay could return after a groin operation.

Fred is expected to be involved - the midfielder was an unused substitute for Saturday's win over Newcastle due to uncertainty over a FIFA suspension, which wasn't lifted until the 11th hour - and Cristiano Ronaldo should make his first Champions League appearance for United since the last game of his first spell at the club, the 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in 2009 final in Rome.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Young Boys v Manchester United live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

