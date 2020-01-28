Eric Cantona's most iconic moments, 25 years on from the kung-fu kick

Eric Cantona is inarguably one of the most colourful characters to have graced the Premier League. The former Leeds and Manchester United striker made his presence felt on the pitch thanks to his array of spectacular goals and an impressive collection of silverware.

But perhaps the Frenchman’s most famous moment in a Red Devils shirt came at Selhurst Park in 1995, when he launched a kung-fu kick at a Crystal Palace fan.

Twenty-five years on from that extraordinary episode, we look at Cantona’s defining moments – as explained by the man himself in an interview with FourFourTwo back in 2008.