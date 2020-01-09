Ranked! The most effective goalkeepers in the Premier League this season

Statistics such as clean sheets, save percentage and goals conceded have long been used to measure a goalkeeper's performance. However, the rise of Expected Goals (xG) - a measure of chance quality which rates every attempt between 0 and 1 depending on the likelihood of it being scored - has provided us with a more accurate way to judge shot-stoppers.

In this slideshow we rank every Premier League goalkeeper who has played at least 600 minutes this season by their performance against xG. A negative figure suggests that a custodian has conceded more often than he should have, while a positive number indicates an above average ability to stop shots.

Data credit: FBref.