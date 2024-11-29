We can't believe how random the list of footballers on Cameo is now - here's the current price list

Carlton Cole, David Season, Granit Xhaka, John Terry and dozens more are recording personal videos on Cameo

You may think footballers live in their own little bubble, however, there have never been more opportunities to interact with fans these days and break that barrier between the pitch and the stands.



In fact, an increasing amount of current and former footballers are now selling personalised video messages on popular video-sharing website Cameo. From Tino Asprilla to Kanu, there is a wide selection of players to choose from.

And it's not just those now retired from the game that offer the service. Plenty of current Premier League stars are also available to book, including Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus - presumably, word got around the Arsenal dressing room that it was a good idea?

Below we've listed ALL the footballers currently available for fans to connect with, ascending in order of price.

Gerry Taggart Custom video: £11.80 at Cameo Finding value on Cameo can be tricky - unless you're in the market for a video from from Northern Ireland defender Gerry Taggart.

Mark Crossley Custom video: £16 at Cameo Mark Crossley's decade-plus service at the City Ground, makes him a smart booking if you're wanting a video for a Forest fan.

Shaun Teale Custom video: £16 at Cameo Aston Villa's League Cup winning side of 1994 are still revered in the midlands. If you remember them fondly, Shaun Teale could be wishing you happy birthday for less than £20.

Paul Parker Custom video: £20 at Cameo An England Italia '90 and Manchester United stalwart, Paul Parker's Cameo is promising his "signature wit and passion." Great value.

Alex Stepney Custom video: £24 at Cameo A genuine Manchester United legend is available for booking. Supporters of a certain age will love an Alex Stepney video, who currently boasts 103 five-star reviews.

Nigel Winterburn Custom video: £28 at Cameo A no-nonsense full-back as part of Arsenal's legendary 90s defence - Nigel Winterburn's Cameo page is now asking buyers to get creative with requests.

Abel Xavier Custom video: £28 at Cameo Now this one is random. I don't know what to be more surprised at, the fact Abel Xavier is on Cameo - or that he is described as "soccer legend."

Oli McBurnie Custom video: £28 at Cameo Now enjoying life in Spain at Las Palmas, when Oli McBurnie isn't enjoying the Gran Canaria sunshine after training, he's recording Cameo messages.

Clinton Morrison Custom video: £31 at Cameo You can't not love Clinton Morrison's enthusiasm on Soccer Special. Palace fans take note, you get a Cameo from the former Eagles forward for just over £30.

David Hirst Custom video: £31 at Cameo Wednesdayites still love David Hirst to this day. The Owls legend is available for "hilarious roasts of their rivals" as well as the usual birthday wishes.

Ian Dowie Custom video: £31 at Cameo Another name who you probably don't expect to have a market for video messages. But with 17 five-star reviews, Ian Dowie is giving his fans what they want.

Steve Bull Custom video: £37 at Cameo A certified Molineux legend. Former striker Steve Bull is the perfect gift for any Wolves fan. Bully remains the club's record goalscorer to this day.

Neil Ruddock Custom video: £39 at Cameo He's someone you admittedly might half-expect on Cameo. Razor Ruddock has carved out a post-football reality TV career - and now is offering Cameo videos.

Warren Barton Custom video: £39 at Cameo A key member of Newcastle's Entertainers in the 90s, Warren Barton now lives in America working in punditry. He's also available to book for just under £40.

Carlton Palmer Custom video: £39 at Cameo It's hard to think of Carlton Palmer without hearing the late Graham Taylor bellowing his name from the touchline during the impossible job documentary. He is also available a random name available on Cameo.

Tino Asprilla Custom video: £39 at Cameo Another huge part of Kevin Keegan's 90s Newcastle side. Tino Asprilla's English has hopefully come along since if you're booking him for Cameo.

Stan Collymore Custom video: £39 at Cameo Stan Collymore once shattered the British transfer record when moving to Liverpool. Having played for nine clubs across his career, quite a few supporters might be interested in this booking.

Carlton Cole Custom video: £48 at Cameo A West Ham modern-day hero. Carlton Cole can provide the perfect personalised video for Hammers fans. He's also got plenty of experience on the platform having joined in 2018.

Giuseppe Rossi Custom video: £47 at Cameo Ok, so this one could be a bit more niche. You're probably most likely looking for a Giuseppe Rossi Cameo if you're a Villareal fan. But a striker with seven goals for Italy will always have an audience.

Bruce Grobbelaar Custom video: £55 at Cameo We're getting into the top end of the market now, but where else would you expect to find Liverpool's iconic former keeper Bruce Grobbelaar?

Kanu Custom video: £55 at Cameo King Kanu is still loved at many of his former clubs, including Arsenal. The former forward's Cameo is consistently busy with requests from Gunners fans.

Mark Lawrenson Custom video: £59 at Cameo He may no longer grace our screens on Football Focus every week, but Lawro has received excellent reviews on his Cameo page.

Christian Fuchs Custom video: £59 at Cameo A hero of the greatest title win in Premier League history with Leicester City. That alone ensures Christian Fuchs will have an audience for personal video messages.

Dean Windass Custom video: £51 at Cameo Another player who you are almost half-expecting to turn up on this list. The sheer amount of clubs Dean Windass turned out for (nine) ensures he has plenty of Cameo bookings coming through.

Phil Thompson Custom video: £59 at Cameo Another true Liverpool legend and former Soccer Saturday pundit, a personalised Phil Thompson message will set you back nearly £60.

Rob Lee Custom video: £63 at Cameo Rob Lee joins former teammates Asprilla and Barton in the Newcastle legend Cameo market. His bio states as well as birthday messages, he also offers sage advice to a fellow footballers. Intriguing.

Louis Saha Custom video: £70 at Cameo Louis Saha seems to be focusing mainly on Manchester United fans for his audience, often recording his videos in a Red Devils polo shirt. He also promises "signature charm and humour."

Ledley King Custom video: £77 at Cameo Spurs legend Ledley King joined up to the video sharing platform earlier this year. Although the price is higher than some of his rivals, the glowing reviews speak for themselves.

Paul Ince Custom video: £78 at Cameo The Guv'nor was most recently managing at Reading. Although yet to reappear in the dugout, you can get a video from the former Manchester United man on Cameo.

Michael Essien Custom video: £79 at Cameo The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder is another random noughties Premier League star to have signed up, having joined in April 2023.

David Seaman Custom video: £94 at Cameo £94 may seem a lot for a video, but David Seaman is an England goalkeeping legend. You can probably expect to hear a trademark chuckle along the way.

Granit Xhaka Custom video: £94 at Cameo Granit Xhaka may know how to put in a tough tackle on the pitch, but off it he's a chilled out guy - and will even send you a personal video message if you want one.

Oleksandr Zinchenko Custom video: £102 at Cameo The Arsenal and Ukraine left-back is at the high end of the footballers Cameo market. But for a current player, with a quick turnaround rate, what else would you expect?

Ray Parlour Custom video: £118.03 at Cameo Another Arsenal star from the 1990s, Parlour even offers to complete a video with his traditional 'cobra bomb' toast. Lovely stuff.

Jorginho Custom video: £236.06 at Cameo The current Arsenal midfielder is the priciest player you can currently hire on Cameo. If your Dad is an Italian Gooner it might be worth every penny.

If you want to check out more footballers Cameo pages, including the likes of John Terry, Michael Owen, Jason McAteer, Brian Deane Thiago Silva, Matt Le Tissier, Viv Anderson and Willian - head here.

Members of the Lionesses' 2023 World Cup squad Katie Zelem and Rachel Dalyare also in, while you can also buy personalised messages from the likes of Andy Cole, John Aldridge and England World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst.