Arsenal confirm Granit Xhaka's emotional Emirates Stadium return

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka is to return to the Emirates Stadium this summer, in what promises to be an emotional link-up.

Xhaka left the Gunners last summer for Bayer Leverkusen after seven years in north London, which were tumultuous to say the least. The Swiss had his captaincy stripped in 2019 by then-boss Unai Emery and was frequently criticised by fans at the start of his stint.

But under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, Xhaka managed to turn things around to become a fan favourite – and now he gets his chance to see Gooners once more, following his heroics of winning the Bundesliga last term.

Mikel Arteta turned things around for Xhaka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have announced on their site that the reigning German champions will be coming to England this summer for the Emirates Cup, which sees Arteta's side play two fixtures at their home ground ahead of the domestic season.

The game will be another reuniting of old friends, as Arteta faces childhood pal and Leverkusen gaffer Xabi Alonso for the first time in the dugout.

There's a reunion, too, for Arsenal star Kai Havertz, who hasn't faced former club Leverkusen since leaving for Chelsea during lockdown in 2020. The German may well sit this one out though, should his nation advance far in Euro 2024, as expected.

Lyon have also been confirmed for the preseason tournament, with another former Gunner looking like coming back for the game. Ainsley Maitland-Niles also left 12 months ago at the expiration of his contract, moving to the Ligue 1 outfit on a free transfer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ainsley Maitland-Niles returns to Arsenal this summer, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Early bird prices start at £25 for adults on General Admission and £50 on Club Level for both fixtures.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are said to be in for Joshua Kimmich, following a new report, while Mikel Merino is also on the radar. Two Arsenal academy graduates are said to be up for sale, too.

Meanwhile Leandro Trossard's father has blasted Belgium boss, Domenico Tedesco.