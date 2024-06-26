Arsenal confirm Granit Xhaka's emotional Emirates Stadium return

Arsenal fans will get to see Granit Xhaka again this summer, following the midfielder's stunning season with Bayer Leverkusen

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka is to return to the Emirates Stadium this summer, in what promises to be an emotional link-up.

Xhaka left the Gunners last summer for Bayer Leverkusen after seven years in north London, which were tumultuous to say the least. The Swiss had his captaincy stripped in 2019 by then-boss Unai Emery and was frequently criticised by fans at the start of his stint.

