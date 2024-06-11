Euro 2024: Who is Granit Xhaka's wife?

Who is Granit Xhaka's wife? The midfielder is set for a huge tournament with his nation.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who has been praised for his leadership qualities at club level in recent seasons, is the captain of his country.

But after Xhaka's family featured in Arsenal's All or Nothing Amazon documentary, here's everything you need to know about the star's personal life.

Euro 2024: Stadiums

Who is Granit Xhaka's wife?

Xhaka will be cheered on throughout the tournament in Germany by his wife, Leonita Lekaj. Lekaj was born in Albania and raised in Kosovo, before moving to Germany with her family.

The couple have been together since 2015, when the midfielder was plying his trade for Borussia Monchengladbach. They got married two years later and now have two daughters together. Ayana was born in 2019 and Laneya entered the world in 2021.

Leonita has her Instagram set to private. Following Xhaka's infamous bust-up with Arsenal fans in 2019, in which he swore at supporters when he was substituted, the Swiss star mentioned on social media that his family had faced death threats from fans online.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) A photo posted by on

Xhaka revealed in October that he has learned to separate work life and family life over the last few years.

"The most important [thing] I learned these last three years was you have to split your profession and family," he told the Daily Mail.

"Before now, everything that happened on the pitch, I took home. Not in an aggressive way but emotions.

"When I lost, I wasn’t ready to speak. But it is a different picture now. Granit at home and different Granit on the pitch."

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.