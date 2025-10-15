Manchester United make decision on Kobbie Mainoo exit: report

Manchester United are expected to block further advances for Kobbie Mainoo in January.

Mainoo, who previously wished to leave Old Trafford on loan in the summer, is failing to gain first-team opportunities under Ruben Amorim so far this season and has started just one game for the Red Devils.

Keen to get back into the England set-up ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the summer, Mainoo has been working hard at Carrington to prove his worth to Amorim, although so far it appears those aims have fallen on deaf ears.

Kobbie Mainoo again expecting to push through January exit from Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo has started just one game in the Carabao Cup so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a disastrous fall from grace for Mainoo, who started in the Euro 2024 final for England against Spain, with Thomas Tuchel yet to hand the Manchester United man an international call-up during his tenure.

With Amorim seemingly preferring club captain Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, Mainoo is desperately trying to break into the Red Devils side, but could again try and force a move away from the club during the winter months.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has not started Kobbie Mainoo in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports from teamTALK, United are once again expected to block the 20-year-old midfielder from leaving the club in January, should he wish to seek a move away.

Information stated says the Stockport-born midfielder has over a dozen suitors from around Europe, with Serie A giants Napoli known to be long-term suitors of the Carrington academy graduate.

Mainoo has played a total of 113 minutes in the Premier League from his five appearances this season, starting just one game in the EFL Cup against Grimsby Town.

His current deal expires at Old Trafford in 2027, and despite breaking through under former boss Erik ten Hag, Amorim has seemingly given Mainoo a cold shoulder and insisted he must work harder to earn a spot in the team.

What has Ruben Amorim said about Kobbie Mainoo?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim alongside midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite previously stating that Mainoo is one of the only Manchester United players to bring 'calm' in midfielder, the 40-year-old former Sporting boss has been clear in his demands.

Continuing with his 3-4-3 system, Amorim admitted back in September that the England international has both flaws and advantages to his game.

"The way I play is completely different from the last manager," said Amorim as relayed by BBC Sport.

"I watched a lot of Premier League games when I was in Portugal. You can feel the Manchester United team was really transitional.

"Sometimes I looked at Kobbie Mainoo and felt he was the only guy who calmed the game down. Now we have other players who can do that and we play a different game.

"Kobbie is really good at controlling the game, but if he plays as an eight he has to reach the box and return. Sometimes he has to cover a lot of space with just two [players].

"He could play as a six (defensive midfielder) but sometimes he passes the ball and goes away, which is not a reference as a six.

"We have to balance everything. He has the technical ability but he needs to understand the position better. He needs to play in different speeds - sometimes lower, sometimes faster. He can improve on that."